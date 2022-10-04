This Week at APSU: ‘Aliens on Tap,’ art exhibit “One More River” highlight week

Clarksville, TN – When the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Science on Tap event returns to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on October 4th, two professors will examine the possibility of life elsewhere in the universe.

In addition to that centuries-old question, Dr. Meagan Mann, a professor in the APSU Department of Chemistry, and Dr. Allyn Smith, a professor in the Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy, will address some of the common misconceptions about astrobiology, what we know about water, carbon-based molecules and other precursors to life, and the possibility of extraterrestrial life on our own planet.

The presentation – titled “Aliens on Tap” – on Tuesday, October 4th will start at 5:30pm and will be held at Upstairs at Strawberry Alley.

Science on Tap is hosted by Austin Peay State University’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Honoring Latino Military Heroes

Austin Peay State University will honor its Latino military heroes on Wednesday, October 5th from 1:00pm-2:00pm in the Morgan University Center Ballroom. The event coincides with Latinx Heritage Month hosted by the Latino Community Resource Center.

Free flu shot clinic for students, faculty and staff

Students, faculty, and staff can get free flu shots on Tuesday, October 4th from 9:00am-1:00pm outside the Foy Fitness and Recreation Center. The clinic is made possible by a grant from Alana’s Foundation in memory of Alana Yaksich, who died in 2003 due to complications from the flu.

Free overdose prevention training

Students, faculty, and staff can get free overdose prevention training on Wednesday, October 5th at 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 2:30pm in Morgan University Center Room 306.

Attendees will learn how to identify the signs and symptoms of opioid and stimulant overdoses, how to administer naloxone for opioid overdoses and how to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction.

Chris Friday’s ‘One More River’ continues

Multidisciplinary artist Chris Friday’s “One More River” will run through October 28th at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building. Friday’s work offers itself as a contemplative reflection of and counternarrative to the pervasive under/misrepresentations of Blackness in mainstream media and popular culture. And participants of the First Thursday Art Walk on October 6th will get to visit the exhibition from 5:00pm-7:30pm.

