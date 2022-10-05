APSU Men’s Basketball selected Ninth in ASUN Conference Polls

Atlanta, GA – Nate James and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team enters their first season in the ASUN Conference with one goal: prove the doubters wrong.

Despite receiving a first-place vote in the ASUN media poll, the APSU Governors were picked ninth, earning 189 points. Austin Peay State University also was selected ninth in the coaches’ poll with 88 points. Both preseason polls were unveiled Wednesday along with the Preseason All-ASUN Team.

Among eight returning letterwinners, the Governors welcome back their top two scorers – Elijah Hutchins-Everett (12.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg) and Caleb Stone-Carrawell (11.4 ppg) – from a season ago. Hutchins-Everett, the only player to start all 29 games, was voted OVC Freshman of the Year last season. Five returnees appeared in at least 24 games last season, including four who appeared in all 29.



For the 2022-23 campaign, James added seven newcomers. That group includes three true freshmen, two Division I transfers, and two junior college transfers.



Austin Peay State University and Queens are the two newcomers to the ASUN, increasing the league to 14 teams.



James and Hutchins-Everett are scheduled to appear on the ASUN Preseason Show at 6:00pm CT, Thursday, on ESPN+.



The APSU men’s and women’s basketball teams host the second annual Govs Madness on October 20th at 6:00pm in the Winfield Dunn Center.



Austin Peay State University welcomes Fisk to the Dunn Center on November 2nd for an exhibition before opening its regular season on November 7th at North Carolina State. The Governors’ first of 15 home games is November 14th versus Milligan.



ASUN Preseason Awards

Player of the Year: Darius McGhee, Liberty

Defensive Player of the Year: Juston Betz, Bellarmine

All-Conference Team

*Darius McGhee, Liberty, Sr., G

*Kevion Nolan, Jacksonville, Sr., G

*Ahsan Asadullah, Lipscomb, Sr., C

Camren Hunter, Central Arkansas, So., G

Michael Moreno, Eastern Kentucky, Jr., F

Chase Johnston, FGCU, Jr., G

Chris Youngblood, Kennesaw State, Jr., G

Kyle Rode, Liberty, Sr., F

Carter Hendricksen, North Florida, Sr., F

Jose Placer, North Florida, Jr., G

* – denotes unanimous selection to the preseason team

Polls

Coaches Poll Place Team (1st-Place Votes) Points 1. Liberty (10) 192 2. Jacksonville (3) 171 3. Jacksonville State 148 4. FGCU 136 5. North Florida (1) 127 6. Lipscomb 116 6. Bellarmine 116 8. Kennesaw State 108 9. Austin Peay 88 10. Eastern Kentucky 87 11. Central Arkansas 52 12. Stetson 50 13. Queens 42 14. North Alabama 37