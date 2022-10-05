Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis to host APSU Hidden Duel, October 6th-8th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts its annual APSU Hidden Duel, Thursday-Saturday, October 6th-8th, 2022 at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors welcome Southern Indiana, Brescia, and North Alabama to Clarksville for the three-day event.

The Govs earned 4-3 victories against both USI and UNA in the spring and last faced Brescia in the 2021 APSU Hidden Duel that the Govs combined for 19 victories.



Austin Peay State University opened its fall campaign against Cumberland, on September 13th, earning three doubles and seven singles victories against the Phoenix.



Freshman Sota Minami is unbeaten entering this week’s tournament after earning a pair of singles and doubles victories against Cumberland. The APSU Govs’ other freshmen – Javier Tortajada and Aeneas Schaub –combined for two and three victories, respectively, in last month’s action.



In addition to its trio of newcomers, the APSU Govs also return four players from the spring in sophomores Giovanni Becchis, Tom Bolton, and Hogan Stoker and senior Thiago Nogueira. The quartet has combined for 46-career wins across their careers.



The APSU Govs open their tournament with a match against USI on Friday at 4:00pm, and will host Brescia in a Saturday 1:00pm match before concluding the event with a match against UNA at 9:30am.

APSU Hidden Duel Schedule

Thursday

4:00pm – Southern Indiana vs. Austin Peay

Friday

9:30am – Southern Indiana vs. Brescia

1:00pm – North Alabama vs. Southern Indiana

1:00pm – Brescia vs. Austin Peay

Saturday

9:30am – North Alabama vs. Austin Peay

1:00pm – Brescia vs. North Alabama

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



After its home tournament, the Governors travel to Louisville, Kentucky for their penultimate fall event, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals.