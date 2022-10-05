Austin Peay State University Soccer plays Jacksonville at home, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer hosts Jacksonville for its Breast Cancer Awareness PEAYnk Match on Thursday at 6:00pm at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Tennova Healthcare is the presenting sponsor for Thursday’s match against Jacksonville and will be giving away free pink water bottles and nail files.

Austin Peay (3-6-4, 1-3-1 ASUN) is tied with Bellarmine (0-4-8, 0-1-4) for 10th in the ASUN Conference standings with four points, while Jacksonville (4-3-2, 1-3 ASUN) enters the weekday match in 12th with three points.



The Governors dropped a 3-2 decision against Eastern Kentucky, Sunday despite late goals by sophomore Alec Baumgardt and junior Annabel Anderson. Baumgardt netted her third goal of the season in the 50th minute against the Colonels, while Anderson scored her first-career goal in the 82nd minute.



A Fairfield, Pennsylvania native, Anderson’s seven shots against EKU were the most by a Gov since Kirstin Robertson’s (2014-17) nine attempts against Southeast Missouri in 2017.



Senior Chloé Dion has started all 13 matches between the pipes for the Govs this season and has five shutouts and a 1.17 goals against average – the fifth and seventh best marks in a single season in program history.



Sophomore forward Selma Fohrer leads the Dolphins with two goals and nine shots in ASUN play.



Thursday’s match is the fourth against a first-time opponent this season, APSU is 0-1-2 in such matches this season.

About the Jacksonville Dolphins



2022 Record: 4-3-2 (1-3 ASUN)

2021 Record: 7-8-3 (2-6-1 ASUN)

2021 Season Result: Jacksonville missed the six-team ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship by one point last season and had its season come to an end following a 2-0 victory against North Florida, October 23rd, 2021/

All-Time Series: First Meeting

Last Meeting: N/A

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University continues its four-match homestand with Thursday’s contest against Jacksonville.

Thursday’s match is the first meeting between the Govs and Dolphins.

Austin Peay State University looks to capture its first win against a team from Florida. The Govs are 0-2 all-time against teams from the Sunshine State.

The Govs look to earn their first home ASUN Conference win against the Dolphins.

APSU enters Thursday’s match tied for 10th in the conference standings with four points, while Jacksonville is tied for 12th with three points.

The Govs earned their fifth shutout of the season after playing to a scoreless draw against Bellarmine last Thursday.

Austin Peay State University dropped a 3-2 decision against Eastern Kentucky, Sunday, despite two unanswered goals in the second half.

Alec Baumgardt and Annabel Anderson found the back of the net in the Govs’ loss to Eastern Kentucky, Sunday.

Baumgardt’s 50th-minute goal against EKU was her third of the season, matching her total from last season.

Baumgardt leads the APSU Govs in goals (3), shots (22) and shots on goal (10).

Ellie Dreas’ assist on Baumgardt’s score was the first of her career.

Anderson’s 82nd-minute goal was the first of her career.

Anderson tallied a career-best seven shots against EKU. It was the most by a Gov since Kirstin Robertson’s nine attempts against Southeast Missouri, October 6th, 2017.

APSU’s 20 shots against EKU were tied for a season best, while its nine SOG were the second-most in a match this season.

The Govs’ 10 shot takers in the EKU match were their most since 14 Govs attempted shots against Alabama A&M, Septrmber 16th, 2021.

Lindsey McMahon has started every match of her career and leads the team with 30-straight starts.

McMahon leads all non-goalkeepers with 1156 minutes. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has logged 90 minutes in 12 of 13 matches this season.

Chloé Dion, Marli Niederhauser, Karley Roberts, Ellie Dreas, Lindsey McMahon, Tori Case, and Anna McPhie have started all 13 matches this season.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team faces another first-time opponent in its final home match of the season when North Florida comes to Clarksville for a Sunday 1:00pm match.

Sunday also is Alumni Day at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field! Austin Peay alumni are invited to a meet and greet with head soccer coach Kim McGowan at Strawberry Alley on October 8th from 4:00pm until 6:00pm and can RSVP for the event at https://t.co/5T052MAGN6