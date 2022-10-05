Austin Peay State University Softball hosts Volunteer State Community College

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball opens its fall schedule of games when it hosts Volunteer State Community College in a, 4:30pm, Wednesday doubleheader at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

The doubleheader also is the first of the NCAA fall limit of eight games the Govs can play against other colleges and universities during the non-traditional segment of their school-year calendar.

In her fifth season at the helm, head coach Kassie Stanfill enters the fall with a squad that features 25 players, including 15 returners from the 2022 squad that won 30 games, while adding six true freshmen and four collegiate transfers that have all played for NCAA Division I teams prior to this fall’s action.



The doubleheader will be the APSU Govs’ first games since becoming a member of the ASUN Conference on July 1st.

APSU Notably

Graduate students Lexi Osowski (3B) and Emily Harkleroad (UTL) are using their NCAA-approved COVID year to return for a fifth season.

Osowski (OVC Player of the Year/OVC First Team selection), as well as OVC 2nd-Team All-OVC selections Jordan Benefiel (P) and Kylie Campbell (DP) return.

Osowski (3B), Harkleroad (1B), Campbell (DP), Kendyl Weinzapfel (LF), Mea Clark (C), Megan Hodum (RF) are all returning starters from last season.

Benefiel and Samantha Miener are returning pitchers from last season’s team.

Raylon Roach (OF), Riley Suits (C), Morgan McMahan (OF), Skylar Sheridan (IF), Alyssa Archuleta (IF) and Maddie Boykin (IF) are returning letter winners.

Freshman Jacklyn Zuege (IF) joins sister Morgan Zuege (IF/junior) on the 2022-23 roster, it marks the first time since the 2005 season, and the fifth time overall, where a pair of sisters have played for the APSU Govs.

Sophomore pitcher Ashley Martin is the first NCAA DI transfer from a Power 5 conference school (Michigan State) since outfielder Megan Brooks transferred from Kentucky for the 2006 season.

Jaya Herring (outfield/Middle Tennessee), Gabi Apiag (infield/Volunteer State/UAB) and Macee Roberts (infield/Miami University) are all former DI transfers to the roster this season.

Emberly Nichols (freshman/pitcher) is the lone local player on the roster, having played at Clarksville High School.

Along with Jacklyn Zuege and Nichols, Charley Pursley (OF), Ashlyn Dulaney (C), Karris Rhine (OF) and Ainsley Grimes (C) are the other true freshmen on the team.

The 2022-23 roster consists of players from 10 different states: Tennessee (8), Indiana (4), Kentucky (3), California, Illinois and South Carolina (2), and Alabama, Colorado, Georgia and North Carolina (1).

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates on everything Austin Peay State University softball, check the official website for APSU Athletics, letsgopeay.com, and follow the softball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB).

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team returns to action this Saturday when they travel to Carbondale, Illinois, to play Saint Louis (3:00pm) and Parkland College (5:00pm) on the campus of Southern Illinois University at Charlotte West Stadium.