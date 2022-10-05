Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s annual pregnancy and infant loss remembrance ceremony set for October 17th

Fort Campbell, KY – The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Perinatal Bereavement Nurses and Chaplain host a remembrance ceremony Monday, October 17th, 2022 at 1:00pm for patients and family members who have experienced a loss during pregnancy or the loss of a baby or child.

“Footprints on our Hearts” is an annual event held on the lawn outside the hospital’s “A” entrance for families who have lost a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, intrauterine fetal demise, stillborn or infant death. This special day is focused on remembrance and healing.

“Although their time with us may have been short, they will live on forever in our memories and in our hearts. This event brings pregnancy and infant loss into the spotlight and for families to grieve their losses publicly as well as privately,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Jeremiah Catlin, BACH Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care chief.

Miscarriage, which occurs before 20 weeks of pregnancy is estimated to occur in 10 to 15 percent of pregnancies nationwide. Stillbirth is a pregnancy loss that occurs after 20 weeks of pregnancy and affects about one in 160 births nationally.



“Promoting pregnancy and infant loss awareness is important, especially in our military community, because it increases the likelihood that grieving families will receive understanding and support during a difficult time. Military families may be assigned far from their extended family and their partner may even be deployed – it’s always important to have support, but especially in times of grief,” said Catlin. “Footprints on our Hearts allows them to find hope and strength in one another through that shared experience.”

The event features a guest speaker, remembrance activities and culminates with a remembrance walk around BACH’s wellness track for a time of reflection and unity. Other supporters, including friends, neighbors, and extended family are also encouraged to attend and participate in this community remembrance.

Additionally, a bereavement support group meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the hospital chapel. Families may connect with others who have also shared their experiences and grief.

In case of inclement weather, Footprints on our Hearts will move to Liberty Chapel. The event is open for affected families and any members of the community who wish to show their support. Please check the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell/ for updates.

Participants must have post access or request access through the T.C. Freeman Visitor Center at Gate 4.