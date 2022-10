Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a fatality crash that occurred at approximately 3:32pm on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard.

All westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road are currently shut down and westbound traffic is being diverted onto Tara Boulevard.

There are other injuries, but their status is unknown at this time.

CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared, no other information is available for release at this time.