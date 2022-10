Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently on the scene of a wreck involving a semi-tractor trailer on I-24 near mile marker 8.8.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:14pm and traffic has been reduced to one lane.

There are no reports of injury and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is working the crash.

CPD is once again asking the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes.