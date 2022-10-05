Clarksville Police Department seeks to Identify Identity Theft Suspects

Clarksville TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating several Identity Theft/Forgery Cases that occurred between June 10th, 2022, thru August 9th, 2022.

Several transactions were made at the Providence Boulevard and Riverside Drive Bank Of America ATM locations.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquzqeeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Photo Gallery