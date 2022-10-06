APSU Soccer gets late goal against Jacksonville for 1-1 draw

Clarksville, TN – Sophomore Alec Baumgardt’s 60th-minute goal led Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer to a 1-1 ASUN Conference draw against Jacksonville, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Baumgardt helped lead an Austin Peay (3-6-5, 1-3-2 ASUN) offense that tallied 19 shots and a season-best 12 shots on goal against Jacksonville (4-4-3, 1-3-1 ASUN). All three of the Federal Way, Washington native’s shots were on target, tying her with sophomore Olivia Prock for the team lead on the night.

Prock and sophomore Clara Heistermann tallied a season-high and team-best four shots against the Dolphins and were two of 10 APSU shot-takers.



Junior Annabel Anderson kicked off APSU’s shots Thursday night with an attempt in the seventh minute that was blocked outside the penalty area.



The Dolphins found the back of the net on their first shot of the afternoon in the ninth minute to take the early lead.



After trading shots through the match’s first 32 minutes, five APSU Govs fired attempts in the final 12 minutes of the first half including a 45th-minute attempt by Prock that nearly found the back of the net at the horn.



Despite the one-score deficit, the Govs outshot JU 11-7 at the half, but the Dolphins held a clean sheet following their goalkeeper’s six first-half saves.



Fifteen minutes into the second half, freshman Ellie Dreas stole the ball from a Dolphin’s midfielder in their own end and advanced the ball to the Govs’ offensive zone where she found Anderson just above the arc who connected with Baumgardt who fired a shot between pair of defenders and past a diving JU goalkeeper for the equalizer.



Austin Peay State University added four more shots in the final 30 minutes, with the final being an 89th-minute attempt by Prock from inside the penalty area that was deflected by JU’s goalkeeper, resulting in the draw.

Inside The Box Score

Alec Baumgardt found the back of the net for the fourth time this season and the seventh time in her career. Her score moved her to 20th all-time in goals and 21st in points in program history.

Six of Baumgardt’s seven-career goals have come in the second half.

Baumgardt is the first Gov to record a goal in back-to-back matches since Claire Larose (2017-21) against Chattanooga (September 3rd) and Evansville (Sept. 9) last season.

Annabel Anderson and Ellie Dreas had an assist on Baumgardt’s goal, it was the second multi-player assist this season and the first since Tori Case and Haley Patterson assisted on Anna McPhie’s goal against UT Martin, on August 31st.

Dreas’ assist was the second of her season. She is tied with Tori Case, Alison LaLance, and Haley Patterson for the most on the team.

Anderson’s dish was the first of the season.

Lindsey McMahon extended her starting streak to a team-best 31 matches. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native also played all 90 minutes for the 13th time this season.

Baumgardt played a season-best 90 minutes in the draw.

Austin Peay State University’s 19 shots were tied for its second-most in a match this season.

The APSU Govs’ 12 shots on goal were their second-most since 2017 and the most in a match since a 13 SOG performance against Alabama A&M last season.

Austin Peay State University’s 39 shots over its last two matches are its most in a two-game span since it combined for 41 attempts against Chattanooga and Belmont in 2018.

The Govs’ 21 SOG in its last two matches are its most in a two-game span since the Govs combined for 24 shots on goal against Kennesaw State and Alabama State in 2015.

APSU is now 0-2-1 all-time against teams from Florida.

The Govs also improve to 0-1-3 against first-time opponents this season.

Coach’s Corner

With APSU head soccer coach Kim McGowan

On the point… “Earning points in every game is a big focus for us right now. This was a good result for us. We battled back after going down by one early.”

On the offense… “If you ask the team, I put a lot of emphasis on our attack. We have been outperforming opponents most of the season and are just looking for more to go in the back of the net. I believe our team has more to score left in them. They aren’t done yet.”

On the defense… “Our defense has been great all season. Jacksonville caught us on one play, and unfortunately were able to capitalize. Being able to bounce back and eliminate shots the rest of the game was huge for us and kept us in it.”

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2022 and inaugural ASUN season, follow the soccer team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Women’s Soccer).

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team faces another first-time opponent in its final home match of the season when North Florida comes to Clarksville for a Sunday 1:00pm match.

Sunday also is Alumni Day at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field! Austin Peay alumni are invited to a meet and greet with head soccer coach Kim McGowan at Strawberry Alley on October 8th from 4:00pm until 6:00pm and can RSVP for the event at https://t.co/5T052MAGN6