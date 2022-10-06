Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis begins APSU Hidden Duel strong

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis opened its fall tournament, the APSU Hidden Duel, with six wins, Thursday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors opened their afternoon matches with a pair of doubles victories against Southern Indiana.

[Pairing together for the first this fall, senior Thiago Nogueira and freshman Javier Tortahada earned a 6-3 victory against USI’s Yahor Bahdanovich and Guy Finkelsteein. The Govs’ freshman pairing of Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub then dropped a 6-3 decision, before their sophomore tandem of Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton won their second match together this fall in a 7-5 victory against the Eagles’ Alfrendo Vogelaar and Omar Elsamahy.



Becchis, Minami, Bolton and Nogueira picked up singles victories against USI.



After dropping his first set, Becchis battled back to win his second and third sets 6-4 and 10-8, respectively, also remaining unbeaten in singles play this fall with three wins. Minami also extended his singles winning streak to three matches following a 6-4,6-3 win against Elsamahy.



Bolton and Nogueira both picked up their first singles wins of the season to round out the Govs’ first day at the APSU Hidden Duel.



The Govs kick off their second day at their home event tomorrow at 1:00pm against Brescia before hosting North Alabama in a 9:30a.m. match, Saturday.

APSU Hidden Duel Schedule

Friday

9:30am – Southern Indiana vs. Brescia|

1:00pm – North Alabama vs. Southern Indiana

1:00pm – Brescia vs. Austin Peay

Saturday

9:30am – North Alabama vs. Austin Peay

1:00pm – Brescia vs. North Alabama

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



After its home tournament, the Astin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to Louisville, Kentucky for their penultimate fall event, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals.