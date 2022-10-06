Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis begins APSU Hidden Duel strong

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis opened its fall tournament, the APSU Hidden Duel, with six wins, Thursday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
The Governors opened their afternoon matches with a pair of doubles victories against Southern Indiana.
Becchis, Minami, Bolton and Nogueira picked up singles victories against USI.
After dropping his first set, Becchis battled back to win his second and third sets 6-4 and 10-8, respectively, also remaining unbeaten in singles play this fall with three wins. Minami also extended his singles winning streak to three matches following a 6-4,6-3 win against Elsamahy.
Bolton and Nogueira both picked up their first singles wins of the season to round out the Govs’ first day at the APSU Hidden Duel.
The Govs kick off their second day at their home event tomorrow at 1:00pm against Brescia before hosting North Alabama in a 9:30a.m. match, Saturday.
APSU Hidden Duel Schedule
Friday
9:30am – Southern Indiana vs. Brescia|
1:00pm – North Alabama vs. Southern Indiana
1:00pm – Brescia vs. Austin Peay
Saturday
9:30am – North Alabama vs. Austin Peay
1:00pm – Brescia vs. North Alabama
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
After its home tournament, the Astin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to Louisville, Kentucky for their penultimate fall event, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals.