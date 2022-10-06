Austin Peay State University Softball sweeps Volunteer State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team had scoring innings of four-runs-or-more four times during its doubleheader, Wednesday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors swept Volunteer State by 10-3 and 11-2 finals to open its fall slate of games.

Along with outscoring the Pioneers 21-5, the Govs outhit the visitors 24 to 10, including eight that went for extra bases (five doubles, a triple, two home runs).

Game 1

Austin Peay 10, Vol State 3

The APSU Govs got off to a slow start in the opener, as they were held scoreless over the first three innings, managing only one hit – a one-out second-inning single by Kendyl Weinzapfel.

Vol State would break the scoreless deadlock in the top of the fourth inning, scoring twice off Govs starter Jordan Benefiel, to take its only lead of the day.

But the Austin Peay State University bats woke up in the bottom of the inning, as the Govs scored four times to take the lead for good, 4-2.

Kylie Campbell opened the rally with a single with pinch runner Jaya Herring scoring then score when a deep fly ball off the bat of Lexi Osowski was dropped by the Pioneers center fielder, which also allowed Osowski to move to second base.

That was followed by a two-run home run by Mea Clark, scoring Osowski to put the Govs up, 3-2.

Weinzapfel would follow the home run by reaching base by a hit by a pitch and then moved around the bases by stealing second and third.

Emily Harkleroad would bring Weinzapfel in with a sacrifice fly, for the final run of the inning.

Vol State would score their final run of the opener in the top of the fifth, cutting the Austin Peay State University lead to 4-3, but the Govs answered right back with four runs on five hits in the bottom of the inning to extend their lead out to five, 8-3.



The five hits by APSU were consecutive one-out hits by Megan Hodum, Campbell, Osowski, Clark, and Weinzapfel, with Weinzapfel driving in two runs and Clark one.



The Govs would add two final runs in the sixth, both coming in on a double by Osowski.



Benefiel would get the win in the opener, going five innings and giving up three runs on three hits, while striking out seven and walking two.



Clarksville native Emberly Nichols would pitch the final two innings for the Govs to closeout the contest, allowing no runs on just one hit while striking out two.

Game 2

Austin Peay 11, Vol State 2

Contrasting from the opening game of the day, the Govs had little problem scoring early on in the nightcap, as they picked up a first-inning run on a single by Herring followed by a huge six-run second inning to blow the game open.

Leading 1-0 heading into their second at bat of the game, Campbell would double the Govs lead with a first-pitch home run to open the inning for Austin Peay State University.

After an out, Macee Roberts would reach on a single and score off a double by Gabi Apiag to make it 3-0.

Morgan Zuege would bring in Apiag with a ground out, pushing the APSU advantage to 4-0 and bring the top of the lineup back up to the plate.

Hodum would single followed by a walk to Herring, bring up last season’s team RBI leader in Osowski.

And Osowski would come through again, as she tripled into the gap, scoring Hodum and Herring to make it 6-0.

Clark would closeout the innings scoring with an RBI single, which scored Osowski, giving the Govs a 7-0 lead.

That would be more than enough for Govs starter Samantha Miener, as she held the Pioneers to two runs on five hits over her five innings of work, while walking two and striking out one, before giving way to Ashley Martin, who pitched the final two innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out three.

APSU would closeout the night’s scoring in the sixth by pushing across four more runs, including two coming in two coming in on a single by Morgan McMahon and one on a sacrifice fly by Skylar Sheridan.

Inside the Boxscore

Austin Peay State University stole 10 bases during the doubleheader, including third base three times.

APSU relievers combined to pitch four shutout innings of relief, allowing just one hit while striking out five.

Austin Peay State University had eight extra-base hits compared to just two for Vol State.

13 different Govs recorded hits during the doubleheader.

APSU’s defense didn’t commit an error in the two games.

The Govs only struck out one during the doubleheader.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team returns to action this Saturday when they travel to Carbondale, Illinois, to play Saint Louis, at 3:00pm, and Parkland College, 5:00pm, on the campus of Southern Illinois University at Charlotte West Stadium.