Tennessee Titans travel to Washington Commanders, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Washington Commanders (1-3)

Sunday, October 9th, 2022 | Noon CDT

Landover, MD | FedExField | TV: CBS (WTVF-5)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (2-2) look to earn their third consecutive win this week. They travel to face the Washington Commanders (1-3) in their first trip to the nation’s capital since 2014. Kickoff at FedExField (capacity 67,617) is scheduled for Sunday, October 9th at 1:00pm EDT/noon CDT.

The Titans and Commanders have met on only 13 previous occasions, with the Titans holding a 7-6 edge. They took the last meeting at Nissan Stadium in 2018 after the Commanders won at Tennessee in 2010 and at Washington in 2014.

This week’s game is the Titans’ final outing before their Week 6 bye. They will return to action on October 23rd against the Indianapolis Colts.



Sunday’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, analyst James Lofton and reporter Amanda Renner.



Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games with the newly-launched NFL+ subscription service, which offers access to all local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets, live local and national audio for every NFL game, and more.



The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans won their last two games to even their record and put them in a tie with the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South standings.

Last week, they traveled to Indianapolis to face the division-rival Colts and won by a final score of 24-17. They scored all 24 of their points during their first four drives of the game, and the defense’s three sacks and three takeaways helped stymie the Colts’ comeback effort.

Running back Derrick Henry accounted for 147 scrimmage yards, rushing for 114 yards and a score while adding 33 yards on three receptions. It was his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. With his 71st career touchdown, including 68 rushing and three receiving, he is within three touchdowns of Eddie George’s franchise record of 74 career touchdowns. Earl Campbell is second on the list with 73.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had an efficient day at Indianapolis, completing 17 of 21 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 125.6. His 81.0 completion percentage qualified as the best of his career in any game with at least 20 attempts and ranked eighth in franchise history for a single game.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans defense limited the Colts to 38 rushing yards on 23 carries, including 42 yards on 20 attempts by 2021 NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor. Defensive lineman Teair Tart notched his first career interception, while outside linebacker Bud Dupree and cornerback Kristian Fulton each notched fumble recoveries. Defensive lineman Denico Autry posted two sacks, a team-high five quarterback pressures, and a forced fumble.

About the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are in their third season under the direction of head coach Ron Rivera. The two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year (2013 and 2015) during his time with the Carolina Panthers led the Commanders to an NFC East title with a 7-9 mark in 2020, followed by a 7-10 record in 2021.

Rivera’s team looks to get back in the win column this week. The Commanders defeated the Jaguars in Week 1 but then lost their next three contests, including last week’s 25-10 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. Their lone touchdown came on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to rookie widout Jahan Dotson.

During the 2022 offseason, the Commanders acquired Wentz in a trade with the Colts. Wentz was in Indianapolis for one year after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Through his first four games with the Commanders he has 1,031 passing yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

Tennessee Titans – Washington Commanders Series At A Glance

Overall series (regular & postseason): Titans lead 7-6

Regular season series: Titans lead 7-6

Postseason series: None

Total points: Titans 274, Commanders 250

Current streak: One win by Titans

Titans at home vs. Commanders: 4-2

Titans on road vs. Commanders: 3-4

Longest winning streak by Titans: 2 (two times, last 1997–2000)

Longest losing streak by Titans: 2 (2010–2014)

Titans vs. Commanders at Nissan Stadium: 1-2

Last time at Nissan Stadium: Commanders 16 at TITANS 25 (12-22-18)

Titans vs. Commanders at FedExField: 2-1

Last time at FedExField: Titans 17 at COMMANDERS 19 (10-20-14)

First time: Oilers 13 at COMMANDERS 22 (10-10-71)

Mike Vrabel’s record vs. Commanders: 1-0

Ron Rivera’s record vs. Titans: 2-1 (2-1 with Carolina)

Mike Vrabel’s record vs. Ron Rivera: 0-1

A Tennessee Titans Victory Would