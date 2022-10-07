APSU Cross Country Team places Second at Brescia Invitational

Owensboro, KY – All seven Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s cross country runners posted season bests, including six personal records, and the Governors finished second, Friday, in the Brescia Invitational. The Governors totaled 85 points in the 5-kilometer race held at Yellow Creek Park.

Austin Peay State University posted its best finish since 2018 when the Governors placed second in their own meet. The Governors posted their highest finish in a meet with seven or more teams since a second-place showing at the Jacksonville State Foothills Invitational in 2014.



Mikaela Smith paced APSU, finishing fourth overall in 18:57.7. Sydney Freeman took ninth in a time of 19:29.7. Savannah Fruth came in 12th after recording a time of 19:40.1. Kerra Marsh finished 23rd in the event in a time of 20:07.1.



Hallie Mattingly was 44th with a time of 21:00.7. Piper Barnhart came in 46th in 21:16.2. Lauren Lewis rounded out her team’s field with a 21:34.1. Smith, Freeman, Fruth, Marsh, Mattingly, and Barnhart posted personal bests.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Cross Country

The Austin Peay State University women’s cross country team takes part in the 20th annual Evansville Invitational on October 15th, at Angel Mounds State Historic Site in Evansville, IN. The 5K race begins at 10:45am CT.