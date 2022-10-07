APSU Men’s Cross Country on the road for Brescia Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s cross country team participates in the Brescia Invitational, Friday, at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, Kentucky. The 8-kilometer race begins at 4:30pm CT.

The Governors are scheduled to compete against Brescia, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, Cumberland (TN), Georgetown (KY), Health Sciences and Pharmacy, Indiana East, Indiana Kokomo, Kaskaskia, Kentucky Christian, Kentucky State, Kentucky Wesleyan, Lindsey Wilson, Southern Indiana, Spalding, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Trevecca Nazarene, Union (Ky.), and Wallace State.

APSU is represented by Lucas Bales, Connor Duncan, Jack Fitzgerald, Ryan Martin, Lennon Matthews, and Stone Norris.



Friday’s race marks the second-straight year taking part in the Brescia Invitational. The Governors finished fourth in 2021, their best performance in a field of eight or more programs since 2018.



The team was led by Duncan’s fifth-place finish in a time of 27:57.8. Martin placed 19th in 29:12.8. Norris crossed the finish line in 40:44.1. Fitzgerald and Matthews posted times of 31.29.3 and 31:49.5, respectively.



On September 16th, all six Austin Peay State University runners posted 8K personal bests in the North Alabama Showcase held at John Hunt Cross Country Park in Huntsville, Alabama.



Duncan paced the Governors, finishing the race in 26:13.04. Martin came across the finish line in a time of 27:55.52. Bales posted a mark of 28:08.38. Fitzgerald recorded a time of 28:53.71. Norris finished the event in a time of 29:08.77. Matthews rounded out his team’s field with a 30:47.44.