Austin Peay State University Clothesline Project dedicated to Dr. Jill Eichhorn

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) hosted the Clothesline Project on Wednesday, October 5th, to increase awareness of the impact of violence and abuse, honor survivors’ strength, and give survivors an avenue to break the silence that often surrounds such violence.

Organizers dedicated the exhibition to Dr. Jill Eichhorn – a longtime professor at Austin Peay who died suddenly after a short illness on October 2nd.

As a sign at the exhibition noted, Eichhorn was a warrior for gender equality and nonviolence and was a friend and adviser to all.
 
Donations were accepted in Eichhorn’s name to benefit the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee.
 
The exhibition was hosted by Austin Peay State University’s Govs Care, and the Clarksville Area urban Ministries SafeHouse provided information about services for interpersonal violence survivors.

