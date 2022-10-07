54.8 F
Austin Peay State University loses five set match to Stetson

Austin Peay State University Volleyball drops first five-set match of 2022 at Stetson. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballDeland, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team played in its fifth five-set match this season, but it got off to a slow start in the decisive frame and fell to Stetson (25-22, 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 7-15), Friday night in ASUN Conference action at the Edmunds Center.

Austin Peay (9-7, 2-3 ASUN) forced the fifth set when Mikayla Powell scored seven kills, and Tegan Seyring added four kills in a fourth-set victory. Seyring had two kills and a service ace in a 4-1 run that gave the Govs an 8-4 lead they would maintain for the rest of the set.

Stetson (11-4, 2-1 ASUN) opened the fifth frame with four-straight points. That early outburst proved enough in the race to 15, with the Govs getting no closer than three points the rest of the way. The Hatters saw six different hitters score a kill as they handed the Govs their first five-set loss this season.
 
Powell paced the Govs with 17 kills in the match, scoring 10 of those in the final two frames. Seyring notched her fourth-consecutive double-digit kill outing, posting 14 kills against Stetson.
 
Elena Djokovic led Stetson with 13 kills, while Anabelle Standish and Sophia Groom added 12 kills each. The Hatters matched the Govs offense with 59 kills but edged the APSU Govs courtesy of a 12-8 advantage in blocks – Groom leading that effort with seven blocks.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns to action on Saturday against Florida Gulf Coast (12-4, 2-1 ASUN) in a 4:00pm CT match played at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida.

