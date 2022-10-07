Austin Peay State University Women’s Cross Country to run in Brescia Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s cross country team participates in the Brescia Invitational, Friday, at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, Kentucky. The 5-kilometer race begins at 5:15pm.

The Governors are scheduled to compete against Brescia, Cumberland (Tenn.), Georgetown (KY), Health Sciences and Pharmacy, Indiana East, Indiana Kokomo, Kaskaskia, Kentucky Christian, Kentucky State, Kentucky Wesleyan, Lindsey Wilson, Southern Indiana, Spalding, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Trevecca Nazarene, and Wallace State.

Austin Peay State University is represented by Piper Barnhart, Sydney Freeman, Savannah Fruth, Lauren Lewis, Kerra Marsh, Hallie Mattingly, and Mikaela Smith.

Friday’s race marks the second-straight year taking part in the Brescia Invitational. The Governors finished third in 2021, their best performance since a third-place finish at the Murray State Open in 2019. Smith placed ninth overall with a then-personal-best 19:49.1. Lewis shaved more than five seconds off her then-personal best, finishing 28th in 20:58.2.

On September 16th, Fruth, Freeman, Marsh, Mattingly, and Barnhart posted 5K personal bests in the North Alabama Showcase held at John Hunt Cross Country Park in Huntsville, Alabama. For the second-straight race, Austin Peay State University’s top four finishers remained the same. Fruth finished the race in 19:40.89.

Smith posted a time of 19:54.74. Freeman came across the finish line in a time of 20:07.62. Marsh posted a mark of 20:40.23. Mattingly recorded a time of 21:27.42. Lewis finished the event in a time of 21:31.89. Barnhart rounded out her team’s field with a 21:53.09.