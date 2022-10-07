BACH announces Seasonal Influenza Vaccine available on Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) has two upcoming events for TRICARE beneficiaries age six months and older to receive their seasonal influenza vaccination.

Federal and contract civilians employed on Fort Campbell, including healthcare workers, childcare providers and teachers, who require a seasonal influenza vaccine as a condition of employment may also receive a flu shot at one of these events.

Drive-thru Clinic | October 18th-20th

A drive-thru clinic, located at Bldg. 7141, at the Shadow Logistics and Repair Facility on Hedgerow Road between B Avenue and C Avenue on Fort Campbell, is scheduled 8:00am-3:00pm, October 18th-20th.



The facility contains a drive-thru bay where healthcare personnel can administer the vaccine and a parking area where patients can complete a 15-minute post-vaccination observation period. There will also be a section for families with young children who may require additional assistance.



To access the site from off post, use Gate 7 Glider Road. Continue on Glider Road past the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Gas Station and Mini-Mart until you reach B Avenue. Make a right turn on B Avenue and continue until you reach the signage for Bldg. 7141.

After Hours Walk-in Clinic | October 24th, 25th and 27th

A walk-in clinic open after normal hours is scheduled 4:00pm-6:30pm, October 24th, 25th and 27th, at Byrd Soldier and Family Medical Home, located on post at 7973 Thunder Boulevard near Gate 10. A 15-minute observation period is required following vaccination.

TRICARE beneficiaries in all categories, including Prime, Select, and TRICARE For Life, regardless if they are enrolled at BACH or assigned to a TRICARE network provider off post, may receive their seasonal influenza vaccine at the Drive-thru or Walk-in Clinic.

Children ages 6 months to 8 years old who have not previously received more than two doses of seasonal influenza vaccine (not necessarily during the same or consecutive seasons) should receive two doses of the current season’s vaccine four weeks apart.

Beneficiaries assigned to BACH and outlying clinics may schedule the second dose by calling the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677.

Beneficiaries assigned to a TRICARE network provider off post may receive a second dose from their TRICARE network provider or from a TRICARE network pharmacy.

BACH enrolled beneficiaries, October 11th

Beginning October 11th, the seasonal influenza vaccine is available for primary care beneficiaries enrolled at BACH through their assigned medical home.

Due to current Department of Defense Force Health Protection conditions, face covering or masks are required in all clinical spaces within the hospital and clinics for everyone age 2 years and older. Beneficiaries should be in good health when getting the vaccine. Flu vaccination should be postponed for people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Visit www.tricare.mil/flu to learn about TRICARE coverage and the flu vaccine.