Clarksville Police Department reports False Reports Results in Felony Charges

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) recently investigated two separate reported violent crimes that were determined to be false.

On September 18th, at approximately 8:15am, 41-year-old Heather Majors (white female) of Clarksville contacted the Clarksville Police Department and stated that she was carjacked at around 5:30am by a black male.

Ms. Majors told the officer that the male put a gun to her head and made her lie down on the ground and he stole her 2017 Kia Forte. She said her cell phone was dead and that she had to walk home in order to call 911.

Her vehicle was located on East Old Ashland City Road later that day was damaged and unoccupied. CPD Officers spent time processing the vehicle for evidence. During the course of the investigation, Ms. Majors admitted to detective Heath that the robbery did not occur and that she had crashed her car and parked it, where it was later located.



On September 19th at approximately 6:15am, 60-year-old Phillip Hughes (black male) of Clarksville contacted the Clarksville Police Department and stated that he was robbed by two black males and a white male as he walked down Strawberry Alley.



Mr. Hughes stated that they took his wallet which contained $180.00. During the course of the investigation, Mr. Hughes made several inconsistent statements and eventually admitted to detective Headley that the robbery did not occur.



Under Tennessee Law, it is a felony for a person to initiate a report or statement to law enforcement officers, knowing the offense or incident did not occur: (TCA 39-16-502) False Reports.



The Clarksville Police Department takes reported crimes seriously, and when those reports are not true it is a waste of the citizens’ tax dollars. From the first responding officer taking the report to the detective that spends hours investigating the crime, false reports detract efforts that could be spent elsewhere, protecting and serving the citizens of Clarksville.



Heather Majors was arrested on October 1st, and Phillip Hughes has a warrant for his arrest. If anyone knows where Mr. Hughes is located, they are asked to call 911.