Clarksville Police Department reports wreck with injuries on Tiny Town Road at Barkers Mill Road

Clarksville, TN – Friday morning at 9:02am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers were dispatched to a head-on collision at Tiny Town Road and Barkers Mill Road.

The westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road were shut down and traffic was diverted onto Barkers Mill Road. There was one eastbound lane open, which caused traffic congestion. Motorists were asked to find an alternate route until the roadway could be cleared.

One person was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and the other driver was transported to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH). The status of their injuries is unknown at this time.



The roadway is back open



There is no additional information available for release at this time.



Investigator Bergen with the Clarksville Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is the lead investigator. Anyone with information is asked to please contact him at 931.648.0656 ext. 5642.