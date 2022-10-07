64.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 7, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports wreck with injuries on Tiny Town Road at...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports wreck with injuries on Tiny Town Road at Barkers Mill Road

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Officers responded to an accident on Tiny Town Road at Barkers Mill Road this morning.
Clarksville Police Officers responded to an accident on Tiny Town Road at Barkers Mill Road this morning.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Friday morning at 9:02am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers were dispatched to a head-on collision at Tiny Town Road and Barkers Mill Road.

The westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road were shut down and traffic was diverted onto Barkers Mill Road. There was one eastbound lane open, which caused traffic congestion. Motorists were asked to find an alternate route until the roadway could be cleared.

One person was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and the other driver was transported to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH). The status of their injuries is unknown at this time.
 
The roadway is back open
 
There is no additional information available for release at this time.
 
Investigator Bergen with the Clarksville Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is the lead investigator. Anyone with information is asked to please contact him at 931.648.0656 ext. 5642.

Previous articleFort Defiance Interpretive Center brings in speaker Jason McGown to talk on “The Importance of Oral Histories”
Next articleAustin Peay State University to hold new book launch, reading with Creative Nonfiction Book Award winner Erin Langner
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online