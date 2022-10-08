Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses at Florida Gulf Coast in Three Sets

St. Petersburg, FL – Jaida Clark tied her season high with 11 kills, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team fell to ASUN Conference preseason favorite Florida Gulf Coast in three sets (25-16, 27-25, 25-21), Saturday, at the McArthur Center on the Eckerd College campus.

Austin Peay (9-8, 2-4 ASUN) had its best chance to extend the match in the second set, reaching set point at 24-21 after a block by Maggie Keenan and Elizabeth Wheat.

FGCU scored the following four points, two on Erin Shomaker providing two kills, to get its own set point at 25-24. The Govs Tegan Seyring would deny that first set point opportunity, but the Eagles got another kill from Shomaker and an APSU error to win the set and take a 2-0 lead in the match.



FGCU (13-4, 3-1 ASUN) saw Austin Peay race out to a 5-0 lead in the third set, with Clark providing three kills to start the set. The Eagles battled back with a 5-0 run of its own to tie the set 6-6. Austin Peay would lead as late as 17-16 before FGCU won nine of the final 13 points to close the match.



Clark’s 11 kills was her best career performance in a three-set match. She also was errorless on her 21 attacks, finishing with a .524 attack percentage. Maggie Keenan, the other half of the Govs’ middle-blocker duo – had seven kills, no errors, and a .538 attack percentage.



Shomaker led all hitters with 18 kills while posting a .308 attack percentage for FGCU. Lily Felts chipped in 13 kills as the Eagles posted a 47-34 advantage in kills against the Govs.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns to Middle Tennessee for a home-and-home series against Lipscomb. The week’s first match sees the Govs travel to Nashville for a Friday 6:00pm match at Allen Arena. The teams follow that match with a Saturday 6:00pm match at the Dunn Center in Clarksville.