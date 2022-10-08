Good Morning Bedlam plays at the Roxy Regional Theatre, October 12th

Clarksville, TN – High-energy folk music is coming to the corner of Franklin and First in historic downtown Clarksville next week! We are excited to welcome Good Morning Bedlam, live in concert at the Roxy Regional Theatre this coming Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 7:00pm.

Known for their wild energy and stunning harmonies, Good Morning Bedlam features Isaak Gill Elker on guitar and vocals, Victoria Elker on bass and vocals, Sophia Mae on violin and vocals, and Dawson J. Redenius on trumpet and keys.

The band has become a staying force in the folk genre with a 200-plus show tour in 2019 before the COVID-19 shutdown, claiming the first-place title at the John Hartford Memorial Festival Band Competition, and being finalists at the NWSS Band Competition. Good Morning Bedlam has played at festivals alongside artists such as Shakey Graves, Sam Bush, Jason Isabell, The Infamous Stringdusters, Trampled By Turtles and others.



In 2021 GMB ran a successful Kickstarter in July of 2021 for their much anticipated third full-length record Lulu, where fans from around the world pledged a total of $34,000. They have been featured on Bluegrass Today, Relix Magazine, Glide Magazine and Paste Magazine.



“We want to surprise our audience from song to song. Rather than creating our music to fit a genre, we allow it to be an outpouring of our own stories and unique sound,” says Isaak, front man of GMB. Audiences will be treated to a haunting waltz, whistling, jazz scatting, and the euphoria of the violin melodies.



When it comes to their lyrical storytelling, Isaak says, “We’re desperate to connect to people through the common human experiences that we write about and the exuberance of our live show. People have a lot of choices of how they’ll kick-back, so we intend to deliver a show where they can be free – to share in whatever they need to – joy, grief, anger, gratefulness, or bedlam!”



For more information about Good Morning Bedlam, visit www.goodmorningbedlam.com or find them on your favorite social media.



Tickets are $20 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).



Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org