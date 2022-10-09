APSU Softball gets wins over Saint Louis, Parkland College

Carbondale, IL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team continued its winning ways with a couple of road victories, Saturday afternoon at Charlotte West Stadium, in Carbondale, Illinois, as the Governors shutout Saint Louis in the opener, 8-0, before slugging its way past Parkland College, 12-1.

The victories improve the APSU to 4-0 his fall, having outscored its opponents 41-6 over those four contests.

Game 1

Austin Peay 8, Saint Louis 0

Facing the only NCAA Division I team on its schedule this fall, Austin Peay State University got out to a 2-0 lead versus Saint Louis in the bottom of the second, taking advantage of some wildness from the Billikens pitching staff.

Mea Clark would start the inning off by drawing a walk, with pinch-runner Megan Hodum stealing second base to move into scoring position.

The Billikens were able to get the next two Govs hitters out, but Alyssa Archuleta was hit by a pitch, followed by a walk to Emily Harkleroad to load the bases.

That brought up Morgan Zuege, who slapped a ball over the third baseman’s outstretched glove to score Hodum and Archuleta.

That would be all the runs the APSU Govs pitching staff would need, as Emberly Nichols, Samantha Miener, Ashley Martin, and Jordan Benefiel all combined to shutout the Billikens on just three hits, while walking one and striking out six.

The score would remain 2-0 until the bottom of the sixth, when the Govs exploded for six runs to blow the game open.

Skylar Sheridan would open the scoring rally with a one-out single Followed by a double by Archuleta.



Raylon Roach would pickup a single to score Sheridan, to make it 3-0, followed by an infield single by Jacklyn Zuege to load the bases.



Charley Pursley would drive in a run on an error by the Saint Louis shortstop, followed by a single from Ainsley Grimes that scored a run.



Riley Suits would close out the inning’s scoring with a two-run double for what turned out to be the 8-0 final.

Game 2

Austin Peay 12, Parkland College 1

The nightcap would see the Austin Peay State University Govs trail for the only time Saturday, as the Parkland College Cobras picked up a first inning runs on a couple of hits and a sacrifice fly.

But the APSU Govs bats answered back in the bottom of the second to tie the game, Hodum driving in Gabi Apiag with a two-out single.

That would be just the start for the Govs hitters, as they took the lead for good in the third, on an RBI double off the wall in left by Macee Roberts, scoring Archuleta.

The Govs broke the game open the in fourth, scoring four times, with Roach picking up an RBI on a triple, Jaya Herring with a single, and Grimes with a sacrifice fly, while the fourth run scored on a passed ball.

Morgan McMahon would make it 7-1 with her first home run of the fall to open the sixth, with the Govs adding five more runs in the seventh.

Apiag started the inning with a single, followed by a walk to Ashlyn Dulaney.

After an out, Pursley drove in Apiag with a single, followed by a two run double by McMahon.

After the Billikens recorded the second out of the inning, Sheridan hit an absolute moon-shot deep over the wall in left to score the final two runs in the 12-1 victory.

Just like in the opening game of the day versus Saint Louis, the Govs used all four of their pitchers, with the quartet of Benefiel, Martin, Miener and Nichols limiting the Cobras to just the one run on four hits, while walking two and striking out five.

Inside the Boxscore

The shutout versus Saint Louis is the first by Austin Peay State University in a fall contest since they shutout John A. Logan 7-0 back on October 14th, 2021.

APSU pitchers did not allow an extra-base hit in the two contests.

The Governors did not commit an error in either game.

15 different Govs recorded hits over the two games.

APSU stole five bases, moving their total to 15 so far in four games.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates on everything Austin Peay State University softball, check the official website for APSU Athletics, letsgopeay.com, and follow the softball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB).

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team returns home to Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field Friday, October 14th, by hosting John A. Logan for a doubleheader, with a scheduled Game 1 first pitch set for 3:30pm.