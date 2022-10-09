APSU Women’s Golf plays in Lady Red Wolves Classic starting Monday

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a team and individual win last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will play its penultimate event of the fall when it competes at Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, Monday-Tuesday, at Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The Governors won the Butler Fall Invitational with a score of 900 last time out, with Taylor Dedmen shooting 217 to win the individual crown.

At last year’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, the Govs finished in fifth place and were led by a sixth-place individual finish from Erica Scutt.



Austin Peay State University will be joined by ASUN Conference foes Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, and North Alabama at the par-72, 6,164-yard course. Arkansas State, Houston Christian, Memphis, Omaha, Samford, Southern Miss, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Troy, and ULM round out the 16-team, 92-player field.



APSU head coach Jessica Combs will deploy the same five in the Governors’ lineup for the fourth-straight tournament this fall. Coming off her second-career win, Dedmen will lead the Governors off the first tee with a team-best 72.33 stroke average in the first round. Dedmen’s 74.11 stroke average is the second-best mark on the team and she has posted eight counting scores in nine rounds played this season.



With a team-best 73.67 stroke average and nine counting scores in nine rounds played, Scutt will be in the No. 2 position for the Governors. Scutt finished in fifth place last week and has posted a top-10 finish in all three tournaments this fall.



Next in line is Shelby Pleasant, who is one of just two Govs to post a counting score in all nine rounds played this fall. Pleasant has played to back-to-back top-10 finishes and has a 75.44 stroke average this season.



Kaley Campbell will play in the No. 4 spot for Austin Peay State University with a 75.33 stroke average this fall. Campbell has carded seven counting scores in nine rounds played and leads the Governors with a 72.33 stroke average in the third round.



Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Maggie Glass will make her third-straight appearance in the No. 5 spot. Glass has a 78.56 stroke average and has posted a trio of counting scores in nine rounds played this season.

Finally, Payton Elkins, Kady Foshaug, and Autumn Spencer will all play for the APSU Govs as individuals. Elkins and Spencer are each making their second appearance of the season and have carded 80.67 and 81.33 stroke averages, respectively. Foshaug is playing in her third tournament as an individual after finishing in 26th place at last week’s Butler Fall Invitational. Foshaug has played to a 79.50 stroke average in six rounds this fall.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Central Arkansas and Memphis on the first day of the Lady Red Wolves Classic, which starts with a Monday 8:30am shotgun start. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Governors women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.