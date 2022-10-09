56.7 F
Education

Austin Peay State University holds first collegiate NAfME event since the pandemic

News Staff
By News Staff
Dr. Julie Scott gives the keynote at this year's event. (APSU)
Dr. Julie Scott gives the keynote at this year's event. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – On a warm Saturday last month, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music hosted the first in-person Collegiate National Association for Music Education (NAfME) Fall Kickoff since the onset of the pandemic.

Dr. Michael Chandler, APSU assistant professor of music, is chair of Tennessee’s collegiate NAfME organization, and he helped bring this event to campus.

On Saturday, September 10th, 29 college students, university faculty, and chapter advisers attended the kick-off at Austin Peay State University. The keynote speaker was Dr. Julie Scott, professor of practice in music education at Dallas’ Southern Methodist University, and the title of her keynote address was “Becoming a Music Educator: A Lifelong Process.”
 
After Scott’s presentation, participants gathered in small breakout groups to address a series of prompts relating to the topic. Each group reported their discussions to the full group before the lunch break.
 
During the afternoon session, Dr. Kay Dick, Union University, and Dr. David Royse, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, presented engaging sessions. Austin Peay students and faculty attended the event, as did their colleagues from Union University, Tennessee State University, Middle Tennessee State University, and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
 
For more information on APSU’s Department of Music, visit www.apsu.edu/music.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
