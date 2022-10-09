Marsha Blackburn Report: Get Ready To Pay Even More At The Pump

Washington, D.C. – Hardworking Americans continue to pay for Joe Biden’s radical energy agenda. Under President Donald J. Trump, we were energy independent. Under President Joe Biden, we are energy dependent on foreign producers like OPEC, and our strategic oil reserves are drained to their lowest level since 1984.

Now that OPEC has decided to cut production by 2 million barrels per day, Americans can expect to pay more to fill up their gas tanks and even more at the grocery store.

Meanwhile, the White House is doubling down on their job-killing, pro-red tape “green” agenda. This is the “America last” administration!

Crime is overwhelming our communities. My Restoring Law and Order Act will provide state and local law enforcement agencies with the tools and resources they need to take our communities back from criminals. I will always back the blue to help keep Tennessee families safe.



Each year, I visit with local leaders, business owners, farmers, and families in every single one of our 95 counties. Whether they are filling up their gas tanks or buying groceries, they are feeling the effects of Bidenflation. Tennesseans are being crushed by inflation. I introduced the Stop The Inflationary Spending Spree Act to ensure that radicals can’t keep ramming through their reckless spending and inflation-inducing policies.



Under the Joe Biden administration, every town is a border town and every state is a border state. Tennesseans aren’t pleased to hear that millions of migrants have illegally crossed into our nation this fiscal year alone. In addition, they also aren’t pleased to hear that buses carrying dozens of illegal immigrants made pit stops in Chattanooga, which led to illegal immigrants infiltrating our communities. Joe Biden’s open border policies are putting Tennesseans at risk every single day and I’m hard at work fighting against these dangerous policies.

