Tuesday, October 11, 2022
APSU Women’s Golf currently Seventh at Lady Rod Wolves Classic

News Staff
Austin Peay State Universit Women's Tennis cards second-best 36-hole score in program history. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's GolfJonesboro, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team fired an opening-round 289 and a second-round 288 to post a score of 577 – the second-best 36-hole score in program history – and finish the first day of Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, Monday, in seventh place at Sage Meadows Country Club. 

The Governors’ opening-round score of 289 is tied for the sixth-best 18-hole score in program history and the second-round score of 288 is tied for the fourth-best 18-hole mark. 
 
Austin Peay State University is two shots behind sixth-place Southern Mississippi and four shots behind fourth-place Arkansas State (B) and Memphis. The Governors are 18 shots off the pace set by tournament-leader Louisiana-Monroe but are just six shots behind second-place Central Arkansas at the par-72, 6,164-yard course.
 
2022-2023 APSU Women's Golf - Erica Scutt. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Erica Scutt led the Governors with a pair of two-under 70s on the opening day of the tournament. With a score of 140 – which is tied for the third-best 36-hole score in program history – Scutt is tied for seventh and is just four shots off Troy’s ShaeBug Scarberry and Arkansas State’s Elise Schultz and Olivia Schmidt, who are in a three-way tie for the lead.
 
Taylor Dedmen and Shelby Pleasant finished the day tied for 21st with two-round scores of 145. Dedmen shot a one-under 71 in the opening round and Pleasant carded a one-under 74 in the second round, with each shooting a 74 in their other round. 
 
2022-23 APSU Women's Golf - Taylor Dedmen. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Maggie Glass shot a first-round 74 and followed that up with a second-round 76, she is tied for 52nd with a score of 150. Finally, Kaley Campbell rounded out the lineup for the Governors with an opening-round 80 before bouncing back to a fire a counting score of 73 in the second round. Campbell is tied for 68th with an aggregate score of 153.
 
Playing as an individual, Kady Foshaug fired an opening-round 71 and a second-round 70 to finish the day tied for tenth with a score of 141. Foshaug is currently the top individual in the 92-player field. 
 
Autumn Spencer carded her best collegiate round, shooting an even-par 72 in the first round. Spencer posted a second-round 90 and finished the day tied for 89th with a score of 162. Payton Elkins is also tied for 89th after shooting an opening-round 82 and a second-round 80.



 
Austin Peay State University will be paired with Memphis and Southern Mississippi on the final day of the Lady Red Wolves Classic, which starts on Tuesday with an 8:30am shotgun start. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com

