Austin Peay State University to hold family-friend “Music, Storytelling and Art” event October 12th

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, October 12th at 5:30pm, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music will present “Music, Storytelling and Art” – an interactive concert featuring Dr. Patricia Halbeck, APSU professor of music, on piano and Dr. Min Sang Kim, APSU assistant professor of music, performing as counter-tenor in the Music/Mass Communication Building’s Recital Hall, room 147.

The free, family-friendly event will allow anyone aged 4 to 99 to engage with Beethoven and Chopin through words and images. Attendees can expect to learn how musical performance evolves through layers of interpretation.

Halbeck will read from her children’s book, “Shy Turtle and Dancing Girl,” with projected illustrations and interludes. In the second half of the program, she will present repertoire for piano and invite children in the audience to draw or write the stories that they hear in the music.



Halbeck previously studied at the Franz-Schubert-Institut in Austria. She earned her Bachelor of Music from Northwestern University and her Master of Music from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Halbeck received her Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Oklahoma.



Originally from South Korea, Kim moved to the United States in order to attend the Juilliard School’s pre-college. He received his Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance at the New England Conservatory of Music. He received his Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts in Voice at Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University.