Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 10th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 10th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Jane Foster is a female Mastiff and she is a big girl! She will need a large yard and room to move. Jane is fully vetted and will be spayed before going to her forever home. She will make a wonderful addition to your family! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Saturday is a young female Domestic medium hair kitten. She is litter box trained, fully vetted, her shots updated, and will be spayed before heading to her new home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Cooter is a young female Domestic shorthair gal with soulful blue/gray eyes. This sweet girl is fully vetted, dewormed, litter trained, and spayed. She loves attention and isn’t afraid to ask for it.

Cooter can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email *protected email*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Lori is a 4-5-month-old Calico kitten. She is fully vetted, litter trained, spayed, and FIV/FELV negative, and on flea/tick prevention. She is a cute, curious, and playful girl looking for her forever family. She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS).

Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is an approximately 1-year-old male mixed breed. He is so silly, loving, playful, and gets so excited when he sees his people! This guy has energy and loves running and playing with other dogs. A meet and greet is advised since some dogs aren’t a fan of Drako’s energy levels and that’s ok.

We want him to find his perfect family who will continue working with him, helping set boundaries and help him reach his full potential. He is fully vetted, neutered and house-trained. He loves walks and being outdoors.

Come meet this lovely boy through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayers is a super adorable adult female PitBull Terrier mix. She is house-trained, spayed, current on vaccinations and does well with children, and enjoys the company of other dogs. She does require a cat-free home. She is so eager to please and lives for affection. She is working on some small separation issues and is very safe and comfortable in a travel kennel where it’s snug and dark.

She likes when it’s somewhat covered on stormy days and if you leave her in it and play music in the background she will be fine. She does have a lot of energy so supervision around young children would be advised. She loves playing with a ball and could run for hours! A yard for her to exercise in would be fantastic! Please give this girl a chance.

She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee at 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Pru is a 4-year-old female German Shepherd mix. She is friendly, playful, gentle, smart and very active and athletic. She is house trained, fully vetted, microchipped, good with other dogs and does well with children. She loves playing fetch and would love a big yard to play in and a family that is active and will take her on adventures, hikes, and even camping would be such fun for her!!

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Simba is a stunning 2-3-year-old male Pit Bull/ Mastiff mix. He is fully vetted and absolutely loves kids and people. He might do fine with other dogs with slow, proper introductions. Don’t let his size fool you, he loves to play and is just the sweetest boy.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Abbi Tabby is a 5-month-old male Domestic Shorthair! He is fully vetted, litter trained, and ready for his forever home. He is extremely sweet, affectionate, and very social. He loves giving kisses and being snuggled. He does well with other cats and enjoys playing with toys.

PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town. To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Collins is a handsome true Coonhound. He is friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful, and very smart. He is fully vetted, neutered, housetrained, and good with other dogs, cats, and children. He enjoys walks and is a gentle walker.

He would love a farm or someplace with room for him to retire. Collins’ former owner was an elderly gentleman so Collins would prefer someone home full-time. Collins is a true gem just waiting for his forever family.