Clarksville Police Department announces schedule construction planed for I-24 Westbound at Kentucky/Tennessee Border

Construction Schedule for 6:00pm, Traffic Congestion Expected

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to make motorists aware that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled construction on Interstate 24 West that will have an impact on traffic in and around Clarksville.

Guardrail replacement is scheduled to begin around 6:00pm this evening, Monday, October 10th, 2022 and will have the westbound lanes of I-24 at the Kentucky/Tennessee border completely shut down for 30-45 minutes.

Motorists should seek an alternate route and plan accordingly.

