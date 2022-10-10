Clarksville Police Department reports Cheyenne Maddox Indicted with Criminal Homicide

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detective Hughes with the Special Operations Homicide Unit presented evidence to the October session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury regarding the investigation into the death of 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox.

On July 6th, 2022, at approximately 1:10pm, Clarksville Police Department officers responded to a residence on Virginia Terrace where Kadaris Maddox was pronounced deceased following the arrival of first responders.

The medical examiner listed the manner of death to be a homicide. On October 9th, Cheyenne Maddox turned herself into Montgomery County Jail and was served with the indictment for First Degree Felony Murder, her bond has been set at $1,000,000.



This is still an ongoing investigation and pending prosecution, no other information will be released by CPD at this time including the autopsy report. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Hughes at 931.648.0656, ext. 5684.