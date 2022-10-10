Clarksville Police Department reports Cheyenne Maddox Indicted with Criminal Homicide

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detective Hughes with the Special Operations Homicide Unit presented evidence to the October session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury regarding the investigation into the death of 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox.
On July 6th, 2022, at approximately 1:10pm, Clarksville Police Department officers responded to a residence on Virginia Terrace where Kadaris Maddox was pronounced deceased following the arrival of first responders.
This is still an ongoing investigation and pending prosecution, no other information will be released by CPD at this time including the autopsy report. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Hughes at 931.648.0656, ext. 5684.