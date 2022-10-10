This Week at APSU: Austin Peay State University Fall Break is this week

Clarksville, TN – Monday, October 10th, and Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 are Fall Break at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

That doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty to do on campus this week. Here’s a sampling of what’s happening.

Music, Storytelling and Art: An interactive concert for families

The Austin Peay State University Department of Music will present “Music, Storytelling and Art” – an interactive concert featuring Patricia Halbeck on piano and Min Sang Kim performing as counter-tenor – on Wednesday, October 12th at 5:30pm in the Recital Hall, Room 147, in the Music and Mass Communication Building.

The free family-friendly event will allow anyone aged 4 to 99 to engage with Beethoven and Chopin through words and images. Attendees can expect to learn how musical performance evolves through layers of interpretation.



And Halbeck will read from her children’s book “Shy Turtle and Dancing Girl” with illustrations and interludes.



Attendees also will create a “concert book” for the evening.

Operation Honor at Fortera Stadium on Wednesday

Operation Honor is an event to honor all current and former military personnel and their families by giving them food and personal care items.

The event is on Wednesday, October 12th from 10:00am until 2:00pm at Fortera Stadium.

Supplies are limited to a first-come basis. Military IDs are required. One family per vehicle.

Operation Commissary to give free groceries to military, veterans, dependents, military-affiliated students

Every month, the Newton Military Family Resource Center will receive free groceries from Operation Stand Down Tennessee’s Operation Commissary to give to active-duty military, veterans, dependents, and all military-affiliated students. The next Operation Commissary is on Friday, October 14th from noon until 1:00pm at the center, 426 College Street.

Free flu shot clinic for students, faculty and staff

Students, faculty and staff can get free flu shots on Friday, October 14th from 11:00am-2:00pm outside Einstein Bros. Bagels in the Morgan University Center (MUC). The clinic is made possible by a grant from Alana’s Foundation in memory of Alana Yaksich, who died in 2003 due to complications from the flu.

Latinx Heritage Month continues

Join the Latino Community Resource Center on Thursday, October 13th from noon to 1:30pm in MUC Rooms 303 and 305 to celebrate diversity and inclusion by discussing the struggles that people of color in the LGBTQ+ community face and overcome. Food, drinks, gifts and coloring pages will be available.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

The first 100 participants to bring unused, expired medications to Gates 1 and 2 at Fortera Stadium before the Austin Peay State University vs. Murray State game will get a free general admission ticket to the game. Participants also will be entered into a drawing for a signed football from the Governors’ football team. The first 100 students will also receive a free clear tote bag.

The event is on Saturday, October 15th from 2:00pm to 3:00pm and coincides with National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Veteran Service Day with Montgomery County VSO/VA

Representatives from the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization and Veterans Affairs will be at the Newton Military Family Resource Center on Wednesday, October 12th from 8:00am to 1:00pm to help veterans with any questions about benefits.

Chris Friday’s ‘One More River’ continues

Multidisciplinary artist Chris Friday’s “One More River” will run through October 28th at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building. Friday’s work offers itself as a contemplative reflection of and counternarrative to the pervasive under/misrepresentations of Blackness in mainstream media and popular culture.

Bella’s Closet Professional Clothing Pop-up

Students, faculty, and staff can browse a selection of suits, dresses, tops, shoes, makeup, and accessories provided by Bella’s Closet, a Clarksville nonprofit. The event is on Wednesday, October 12th from 8:00am to 3:00pm and at the same times on Thursday, October 13th, in MUC Rooms 310 and 312. No appointment is necessary, and all items are free.

