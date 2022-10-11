Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf climbs to Second Place finish at Xavier Invitational

Maineville, OH – After finishing off a second-round 280 and firing a third-round 294, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team posted its best finish of the fall when it shot an 874 and finished in second place at the Xavier Invitational, Tuesday, at the par-72, 7,18-yard TPC River’s Bend.

Austin Peay State University picked up three spots on the leaderboard from the midpoint of the second round to the end of the tournament and finished 21 shots behind tournament-winner Wright State.

The Governors beat Tennessee Tech by two strokes and were three strokes better than Western Kentucky. The Govs were also 46 strokes better than ASUN Conference foe Eastern Kentucky.



Reece Britt played the back nine of the second round at three-under and posted a second-round score of 66. Britt followed that up with a one-under 71 in the third round and finished the tournament tied for third with an aggregate score of 212. The third-place finish and 54-hole score of 212 are both the top marks of Britt’s career.



After playing the back nine of the second round at two-under and shooting a one-under 71, Jakob Falk Schollert shot a final-round 76 and posted a tournament score of 217. Falk Schollert finished tied for 12th and his score of 217 — one off his career-best of 216



Adam Van Raden was the biggest mover of the day for the Governors, picking up 12 spots on the leaderboard in the final round and a half to finish tied for 22nd with a score of 221. Van Raden played the back nine of the second round at even par before posting a one-over 73 in the final round.



After finishing the back nine of the second round at three-over to post a second-round 78, Micah Knisley shot a two-over 74 in the third round to post a score of 230. Knisley picked up six spots on the final day of his season debut and finished the tournament in 54th place.



Payne Elkins finished the back nine of the second round at two-under par to post a counting score of even-par 72 in that round. Elkins shot an 85 in the third round and finished the tournament in 67th place with a three-round score of 238.



Austin Peay State University concluded its fall slate with its best finish of the fall at the Xavier Invitational.

The Governors will be back in action when they kick off the spring with the Battle of the Border match against Murray State, on February 11th, at the Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The Govs’ first tournament of the spring will be when they travel to the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate, February 19th-21st, hosted by Bellarmine at the Disney Lake Buena Vista Golf Course in Orlando, Florida.



For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.