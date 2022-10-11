77.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department seeks public help identifying Burglary, Identity Theft Suspects
News

Clarksville Police Department seeks public help identifying Burglary, Identity Theft Suspects

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the suspects in these photos.
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the suspects in these photos.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating several Burglary/Identity Theft Cases that occurred the morning of October 4th at Uffelman Estates located at 215 Uffleman Drive.

Unknown suspect(s) went into an area within the facility and took several different victims’ debit/credit cards.

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the suspect in this photo.
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the suspect in this photo.

A short time later those cards were used at several different stores. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquzqeeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleTennessee Gas Price Average skyrockets up 21 Cents
Next articleAPSU Govs Volleyball travels to Lipscomb, then hosts Bisons this week
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online