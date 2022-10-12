APSU Athletics releases fan experience for Military Appreciation Day for Saturday’s Football game vs. Murray State

Clarksville, TN – From numerous military vehicles on display to an Apache helicopter flyover and University’s biggest rival coming to town, Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics has an action-packed Military Appreciation Day planned leading up to and during Saturday’s football game against Murray State.

A Rivalry Renewed

Records and rankings aside, Saturday’s game is an old-fashioned rivalry between Austin Peay and Murray State.



The Governors and Racers take to the turf in a nonconference matchup for the first time since 2005.



APSU enters the game No. 24 in the Stats Performs AFCA Poll, while the Racers look for their first win of the season and first against the Govs since 2016.

Gameday Sponsor – ECHO Power and the Maynard Family

ECHO Power and the Maynard Family are the official gameday sponsors for Saturday’s game and will be giving away free Military Appreciation Day t-shirts at all gates before the game.

Joe and Cathi Maynard also will be recognized during Saturday’s game for their transformative $15 million donation to the Austin Peay State University athletics department earlier this year

101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade Flyover

After the National Anthem, the 101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade will fly over Fortera Stadium starting in the north endzone (over the Shasteen Building) in Apache helicopters.

Tailgate Alley – SOLD OUT

Fans will experience a sold-out Tailgate Alley featuring Greek Life and numerous other campus and community organizations!

Tailgate Alley is located in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Fans will be able to take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 9:00am. Beginning at 1:30pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to further parking for the day.

Chick-fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street

Stache Street has seen record-breaking numbers all season and Saturday’s game will be no different!

Taking over the area beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street provides fans the opportunity to enjoy an array of food truck options, activities, and more in a family-friendly environment!

Businesses and groups featured on Stache Street this week include Chick-Fil-A Wilma Rudolph, the APSU Bookstore, Michaels Pizza, Janae’s, B More Salty, Kelly’s Big Burger and Hot Pita.

Apache Helicopter and Bradley Fighting Display

Before heading in the gates to cheer on the Govs, come take pictures in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter that will be on display at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field or in a Bradley Fighting outside of the Jenkins Family Fieldhouse.

Coast Guard and National Guard Displays

The United States Coast Guard will have a boat on display before kickoff against the Racers, while the Tennessee National Guard will have a Buffalo Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle on display for fans to take pictures with.

Military ROTC Commissioning

During halftime, the Austin Peay State University ROTC program will hold its Commissioning Ceremony to honor its seniors. Major General Jimmie Cole will be leading the swearing-in ceremony for the ROTC Cadets’ graduation as they take the Oath of Office and have their new rank pinned on by a loved one, symbolizing the beginning of their military careers.

DJ Snacks

Clarksville’s very own local legend, DJ Snacks, returns to the sidelines for the APSU Govs game on Saturday! He will be keeping the crowd hyped all afternoon as the Govs take on the Racers!

Gov Walk

The team busses will arrive on Drane Street at approximately 12:45pm and Walden will lead the Govs through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium! All are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Walden and the Governors as they make their way to Fortera Stadium!

Don’t Miss a Second of College Football

We hear there is a big game happening in Knoxville on Saturday, too. Check on what is happening there and across the college football world on one of our more than 40 tv’s across Fortera Stadium!