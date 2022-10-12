APSU Soccer heads to Florida for match against Stetson

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer kicks off a two-match Florida road trip with a Thursday 6:00pm CT ASUN Conference match against Stetson at the Athletic Training Center in Deland, Florida.

Austin Peay (3-7-5, 1-4-2 ASUN) is 13th in the ASUN Conference standings with five points, but just two points behind Bellarmine (1-5-8. 1-2-4 ASUN) who currently occupies the final of eight spots in the tournament bracket. Stetson (5-8-1, 2-3-1 ASUN) also has seven points in conference play, but lost the head-to-head matchup against Bellarmine, 3-0, on October 6th.

Sophomore Alec Baumgardt leads APSU’s offense with four goals, 15 shots on goal and 27 shots this season. The Federal Way, Washington native netted her most recent score in the 60th minute of the Govs’ 1-1 draw against Jacksonville last Thursday.



Defensively, senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion has manned the net for the Govs this season. The Mirabel, Quebec native has tallied a career-best 1.15 goals against average while posting five shutouts.



Lindsey McMahon also has helped secure the Govs’ defensive line this season. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has started in a team-best 31-straight matches to begin her collegiate career and has played all 90 minutes in 14 of 15 matches this season.



Stetson is the third-straight and sixth overall first-time opponent for the Govs this season, they are 0-2-3 in such matches entering Thursday’s contest.

About the Stetson Hatters



2022 Record: 5-8-1 (2-3-1 ASUN)

2021 Record: 6-10-1 (3-5-1)

2021 Season Result: The Hatters missed the 2021 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship by one match and had their season come to an end following a 2-1 loss to Florida Gulf Coast, on October 23rd, 2021.

All-Time Series: First meeting

Last Meeting: N/A

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University takes the pitch for a Thursday 6:00pm match against Stetson.

The APSU Govs look to earn their first win against a team from the Sunshine State in Thursday’s match.

The Hatters are the sixth first-time opponent for the Govs this season, they are 0-2-3 in such matches this season.

Austin Peay State University enters the penultimate weekend of the ASUN’s regular season 12th in the conference standings, while Stetson is ninth in the league.

The Govs dropped a 1-0 decision to North Florida in its last match, Sunday.

APSU doubled UNF in shots (16) and shots on goal (10) in Sunday’s loss.

The Govs are third in the ASUN with 197 shots this season.

The APSU Govs have taken 10-or-more shots in six-straight matches, the longest streak since a 10-match streak in 2018.

APSU also has attempted 10-or-more shots on goal in back-to-back matches for the first time since 2018.

Alec Baumgardt leads APSU with four goals this season. Six of the Federal Way, Washington native’s seven-career goals have come in the second half.

With her game-tying goal against Jacksonville last Thursday, Baumgardt moved to 20th all-time in goals.

In addition to goals, Baumgardt also leads APSU in shots (27), shots on goal (15), shot percentage (0.148), and points (8).

Seven Govs — Tori Case, Ellie Dreas, Anna McPhie, Marli Niederhauser, Karley Roberts, Lindsey McMahon, and Chloé Dion — have started all 15 matches for the APSU Govs.

Lindsey McMahon has started all 32 matches in her career. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native also has played all 90 minutes in 14 of 15 matches this season and leads the team with 1332 minutes played.

Eight Govs — Alec Baumgardt, Anna McPhie, Tori Case, Ellie Dreas, Annabel Anderson, Marli Niederhauser, Olivia Prock, and Karley Roberts — have found the back of the net for the APSU this season.

Tori Case, Ellie Dreas, Alison LaLance, and Haley Patterson lead the team with two assists.

Chloé Dion has secured the net for the Govs this season. Her 1.15 goals-against average are the seventh-best mark in program history.

Dion ranks in the top 10 of every major goalkeeper statistical category in program history, including career shutouts (6, 7th) and career save percentage (.737, 7th).

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Soccer



After its match against Stetson, the Austin Peay State University soccer team travels to Fort Myers, Florida for a noon match against Florida Gulf Coast.