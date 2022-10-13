American Red Cross announces that more people are now eligible to give Blood or Platelets

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross now invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland, or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives.
Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility guidance on vCJD, eliminating the deferral for those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland, and France between 1980 and 2001.
“For many years, the Red Cross has heard from people who have spent time in these countries – often members of the military and their families – hoping for the opportunity to donate blood or platelets,” said Clif Redish, interim regional donor services executive. “We now welcome all donors who may have spent time in Europe and avoided blood donation as a result to join us in our lifesaving mission to help patients in need.”
More blood donors – especially type O donors – are urged to donate now to prevent disruptions to essential medical care this fall. Book a time to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767). As a thank-you, all who come to give October 16th-31st, 2022, will receive a $10.00 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of choice.
Changes in progress for those with a Red Cross donor record
Those who have tried to give with the Red Cross and have been previously deferred from donating will be contacted by the Red Cross once system records are updated. This deferral is more complex to remove than others as there are decades of donors in the Red Cross system who have been deferred under the previous FDA requirements.
Individuals who have questions about their donor record can contact the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 1.866.236.3276.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities October 16th-31st:
Kentucky
Christian County
Fort Campbell
10/18/2022: 10:00am – 4:00pm, USO Fort Campbell, 6145 Desert Storm Avenue
10/21/2022: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Byrd Health Clinic, 7973 Strike Boulevard
10/25/2022: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), 650 Joel Drive
Tennessee
Cheatham County
Kingston Springs
10/25/2022: 8:30am – 1:30pm, Harpeth High School, 170 E. Kingston Springs Road
Dickson County
Dickson
10/20/2022: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive
10/27/2022: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 500 Hwy 70 E
Montgomery County
Clarksville
10/17/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, Clarksville American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street
10/21/2022: 8:30am – 2:30pm, APSU Newton Military Family Resource Center, 426 College Street
10/24/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street
10/31/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street
Robertson County
Ridgetop
10/20/2022: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Ridgetop First Baptist Church, 1757 Highway 41 South
Springfield
10/17/2022: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Our Lady of Lourdes St. Luke Hall, 103 Golf Club Lane
White House
10/18/2022: 2:00pm – 7:00pm, Revolution Church, 3644 Highway 31W
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families.
The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.
For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.