53.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 13, 2022
HomeSportsAPSU Men's Cross Country to compete at Evansville Invitational
Sports

APSU Men’s Cross Country to compete at Evansville Invitational

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Cross Country prepare for Evansville Invite. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Cross Country prepare for Evansville Invite. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's Cross CountryClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) concludes the regular season when it takes part in the 20th annual Evansville Invitational on Saturday, at Angel Mounds State Historic Site in Evansville, Indiana. The event begins at 10:00am CT.

The Governors are scheduled to compete in the 8-kilometer race against Evansville, Bethel (Ind.), Central State, Lane, Oakland City, Southern Indiana, and Trinity Christian. Austin Peay is represented by Lucas BalesJack FitzgeraldRyan MartinLennon Matthews, and Stone Norris.

The APSU Govs last took part in the event in 2018 and finished third.
 
In its last outing, Austin Peay State University competed in the Brescia Invitational, on October 7th, at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, Kentucky. Bales paced APSU, finishing 50th in 28:08.5. Martin came across the finish line in a time of 28:13.1. Fitzgerald recorded a time of 29:18.8. Norris finished the event in a time of 29:24.3. Matthews rounded out his team’s field with a personal best of 29:28.8.

Previous articleAmerican Red Cross warns of increase of Home Fires during Colder Months
Next articleAustin Peay State University Soccer loses at Stetson, 3-1
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online