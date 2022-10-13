APSU Men’s Cross Country to compete at Evansville Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) concludes the regular season when it takes part in the 20th annual Evansville Invitational on Saturday, at Angel Mounds State Historic Site in Evansville, Indiana. The event begins at 10:00am CT.

The Governors are scheduled to compete in the 8-kilometer race against Evansville, Bethel (Ind.), Central State, Lane, Oakland City, Southern Indiana, and Trinity Christian. Austin Peay is represented by Lucas Bales, Jack Fitzgerald, Ryan Martin, Lennon Matthews, and Stone Norris.

The APSU Govs last took part in the event in 2018 and finished third.



In its last outing, Austin Peay State University competed in the Brescia Invitational, on October 7th, at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, Kentucky. Bales paced APSU, finishing 50th in 28:08.5. Martin came across the finish line in a time of 28:13.1. Fitzgerald recorded a time of 29:18.8. Norris finished the event in a time of 29:24.3. Matthews rounded out his team’s field with a personal best of 29:28.8.