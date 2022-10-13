APSU Men’s Tennis finish First Day of Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis wrapped up its first day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Thursday, at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

Four Governors competed in the Singles Round of 128 and Doubles Round of 64.

Both Austin Peay State University pairings dropped 8-4 decisions in the morning’s action. Freshmen Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell to Vanderbilt’s Siim Troost and Jeremie Casabon, while sophomores Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton dropped their match against Kentucky’s Alexandre LeBlanc and JJ Mercer.



In singles action, Schaub stole a set from Memphis’ Pablo Alemany, but dropped second and third, 6-2, 6-2.



All four APSU Govs drop the Qualifying Consolation Round of 64 which will be played at Bellarmine’s Eddie Weber Tennis Complex.

Day One Results

Doubles – Round of 64 (All times central)

Siim Troost / Jeremie Casabon (VANDY) def. Sota Minami / Aeneas Schaub (APSU), 8-4

Alexandre LeBlanc / JJ Mercer (UK) def. Giovanni Becchis / Tom Bolton (APSU), 8-4

Singles – Round of 128 (All times central)

Sergio Hernandez (LOU) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 6-2, 6-4

Pablo Alemany (MEM) def. Aeneas Schaub (APSU), 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Pavel Motl (MTSU) def. Sota Minami (APSU), 6-2, 6-3

Oskar Brostrom Poulsen (MTSU) def. Tom Bolton (APSU), 6-2, 6-0

Day Two Schedule

Singles – Qualifying Consolation Round of 64 (All times central)

Giovanni Becchis (APSU) vs. Maksim Bogdanovich (LIP) – 10:30am.

Aeneas Schaub (APSU) vs. Matthew Nice (BEL) – 11:30am.

Sota Minami (APSU) vs. Taj Hibbert (TSU) – 12:30am.

Tom Bolton (APSU) vs. Danillo Kovacevic – 12:30am.

