Austin Peay State University Soccer loses at Stetson, 3-1

Deland, FL – A season-high 13 shots on goal and sophomore Lindsey McMahon’s first-career goal were not enough, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer dropped a 3-1 ASUN Conference decision against Stetson, Thursday, at the Athletic Training Center.

After exchanging shots for the first 20 minutes, McMahon headed in her first-career goal from just outside the goal box off a Clara Heistermann corner kick. McMahon’s goal and Heistermann’s assist were both sophomore’s first-career points as a Gov.

Austin Peay (3-8-5, 1-5-2 ASUN) held a 1-0 advantage at the half and outshot Stetson (6-8-1, 3-3-1 ASUN), 8-7, through the first 45 minutes.



Despite outshooting the Hatters 13-6 in the second half as well, the Governors were unable to best Stetson’s goalkeeper who had eight second-half saves and finished with 12 on the night.



The Hatters scored the equalizer in the 49th minute, before scoring the would-be game-winning shot eight minutes later. Stetson extended its lead in the 81st minute for the final score of the match.

Inside The Box Score

Lindsey McMahon netted her first-career goal in the 24th minute against the Hatters off a Clara Heistermann corner kick.

McMahon’s goal and Heistermann’s assist were both sophomore’s first-career points.

McMahon extended her starting streak to a team-best 33 matches. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native also played all 90 minutes for the 15th time this season.

The APSU Govs’ nine goalscorers this season are their most in a season since 10 Govs found the back of the net in 2019.

Marli Niederhauser fired a season-best four shots in the match.

Annabel Anderson had a season-high three shots on goal against the Hatters.

Austin Peay State University’s 21 shots and 13 shots on goal were its most in a match this season.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2022 and inaugural ASUN season, follow the soccer team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Women’s Soccer).

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team concludes its two-match Sunshine State road trip on Sunday with a 12:00pm CT match against Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Florida.

Following their match against the Eagles, the Govs travel to Charlotte, North Carolina for their regular-season finale against Queens, on October 22nd.