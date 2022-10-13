55.8 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Cross Country to run in Evansville Invitational

Austin Peay State University Women's Cross Country travels to Evansville, Saturday. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Cross CountryClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s cross country team concludes the regular season when it takes part in the 20th annual Evansville Invitational, on Saturday starting at 10:45am, at Angel Mounds State Historic Site in Evansville, Indiana.

The Governors are scheduled to compete in the 5-kilometer race against Evansville, Bethel (Ind.), Central State, Oakland City, Southern Indiana, and Trinity Christian. Austin Peay State University is represented by Piper BarnhartSavannah FruthLauren LewisKerra MarshHallie Mattingly, and Mikaela Smith.

APSU last took part in the event in 2018 and finished fourth.
 
In its last outing, Austin Peay State University finished second in the Brescia Invitational, on October 7th, at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, Kentucky. All seven Governors’ runners posted season bests, including six personal records from Smith, Freeman, Fruth, Marsh, Mattingly, and Barnhart.
 
Austin Peay State University posted its best finish since 2018 when the Governors placed second in their own meet. The Governors posted their highest finish in a meet with seven or more teams since a second-place showing at the Jacksonville State Foothills Invitational in 2014.
 
Smith paced Austin Peay State University, finishing fourth overall in 18:57.7. Freeman took ninth in a time of 19:29.7. Fruth came in 12th after recording a time of 19:40.1. Marsh finished 23rd in the event in a time of 20:07.1. Mattingly was 44th with a time of 21:00.7. Barnhart came in 46th in 21:16.2. Lewis rounded out her team’s field with a 21:34.1.

