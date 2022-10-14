APSU Softball takes two from John A. Logan

Clarksville, TN – Powered by three home runs, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team improved its record to 6-0 this fall with two hard-fought wins versus John A. Logan, Friday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors came away with 5-1 and 4-2 victories over the Lady Vols.

Mea Clark led the power display for the Govs hitting two of the three Austin Peay State University home runs, with one coming in each game of the doubleheader.

Game 1

Austin Peay 5, John A. Logan 1

The opening game of the day started out as a pitcher’s duel, with both teams being held scoreless over the first three-and-a-half innings, before Austin Peay State University Govs broke the scoreless deadlock with a one-out solo home run by Clark in the bottom of the fourth inning to put APSU up, 1-0.

The Govs bats would get warmed up in the fifth, as they scored four runs on four hits to extend the lead out to 5-0.

Emily Harkleroad would open the inning by drawing a walk, stealing second, and moving to third on a ground ball out.

Megan Hodum would also draw a walk and steal second giving the Govs runners on second and third, with two outs.

Kylie Campbell would come through with the first of four straight hits, with her single driving in Harkleroad to make it 2-0 and bring up last year’s team leader in runs batted in, Lexi Osowski.

Osowski didn’t disappoint, as she hammered a home run over the wall in center to drive in three runs to give the APSU Govs a 5-0 lead.

That would be more than enough for the APSU pitching staff as Govs starter Jordan Benefiel held the Lady Vols scoreless over her five innings of work, giving up no runs on three hits, while striking out six and walking one, before giving way to Ashley Martin.

Martin would closeout the game by pitching the final two innings, giving up an unearned run on two hits, while walking two and striking out two.

Game 2

Austin Peay 4, John A. Logan 2

Unlike the Govs opening game of the day, it didn’t take Austin Peay State University long to get on the board in the nightcap, with Hodum opening the game with an infield single and move to second on a throwing error, then score on a single by Osowski, for a 1-0 lead.

The APSU Govs would make it 2-0 in the second, with Harkleroad opening the inning with a double and scoring two batters late on a sacrifice fly by Gabi Apaig.

Clark’s second home run of the day, with one out in the third, made it 3-0 Govs, before the Lady Vols pushed across their first run of the game in the top of the fourth, to cut the Govs lead to 3-1.

Austin Peay State University would get that run back in the bottom of the fifth, with Campbell ripping a triple into the right field corner, followed by a double down the left field line by Osowski to make it 4-1.

The Lady Vols would add one final run in the top of the sixth, but that would be as close as they would get as Emberly Nichols closed out the game with a scoreless seventh inning to pick up her first save of the fall.

Martin picked up the win in relief of start Samantha Miener, who went the first three innings, giving up no runs on two hits.

Inside the Boxscore

The APSU Govs have hit six home runs total in their six games this fall.

Austin Peay State University is averaging 10.5 hits per game this fall through six games.



The Governors have outscored their opponents 50-9 this fall.



Austin Peay State University has not committed an error this fall, handling all 176 chances without a miscue.



The APSU Govs have won 14 of their last 15 fall contests over the past three fall seasons.

