APSU Women’s Basketball’s Yamia Johnson, Ajah Wayne named to ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team

Atlanta, GA – Graduate students Yamia Johnson and Ajah Wayne of the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team were named to the ASUN Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team, while the Governors were picked fifth in the preseason ASUN media poll and ninth in the coaches poll.

The ASUN honors are the first for the Governors’ women’s basketball team ahead of its inaugural season in the conference and are the second and third time Johnson and Wayne have been selected to a preseason all-conference team in their respective careers.

A two-time First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, Johnson led the OVC in three-point percentage (.427) for the second-straight season last year. The Lexington, South Carolina native also led the Govs in points per game (15.1), made field goals (167), made free throws (121) and free-throw percentage (.801) in her senior campaign.



Johnson’s 499 points last season were the third-most by a newcomer in program history, trailing only Brooke Armistead’s 608 points (1999-00) and Shandra Maxwell’s 516 points (1986-87).



The former Jacksonville State transfer began her APSU career scoring in double figures in 16-straight games – the longest streak by a Gov since Tearra Banks’ 21-game streak in 2017. She also helped lead Austin Peay State University to its first postseason victory with a season-high 29 points in a 73-59 win against Furman in the 2022 Women’s Basketball Invitational, March 19th.



A 2021-22 First Team All-Conference USA selection, Wayne started 102 games during her four years at Old Dominion before transferring to Clarksville this offseason. The Birmingham, Alabama native averaged 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season.



Wayne helped lead the sixth-seeded Monarchs to the semifinals of the 2021 Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship. She earned all-tournament honors after averaging 22.5 points and 11.0 rebounds in the tournament.



Wayne received three other postseason honors throughout her career in Norfolk, Virginia; earning all-freshman and all-defensive team honors in her rookie season, before also earning Second Team All-Conference USA Honors as a junior.



Fans will have a chance to get their first look at the 2022-23 Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team during Govs Madness – a night of fun, prizes with an electric atmosphere on October 20th at 7:00pm in the Winfield Dunn Center.



Doors to the Dunn Center open at 6:00pm, with special giveaways available to fans who arrive early.



In addition to giveaways, Govs Madness also will feature a three-point contest and intrasquad scrimmage by Young’s team.

Preseason Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Florida Gulf Coast (13 first-place votes) – 195 points Liberty (one first-place vote) – 177 points Jacksonville State – 167 points Stetson – 129 points Eastern Kentucky – 114 points North Alabama – 105 points Jacksonville – 102 points Kennesaw State – 101 points Austin Peay – 99 points North Florida – 94 points Lipscomb – 76 points Central Arkansas – 47 points Bellarmine – 36 points Queens – 14 points

Preseason Women’s Basketball Media Poll

Florida Gulf Coast (22 first-place votes) – 386 points Liberty (Six first-place votes) – 358 points Jacksonville State – 328 points Stetson – 297 points Austin Peay – 234 points North Alabama – 232 points Jacksonville – 222 points Eastern Kentucky – 200 points North Florida – 194 points Kennesaw State – 178 points Lipscomb – 144 points Central Arkansas – 130 points Bellarmine – 68 points Queens – 40 points

2022-23 ASUN Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

The Governors begin their season with a November 3rd exhibition against Tusculum in the Dunn Center at 6:00pm. Austin Peay State University then hosts Cumberland for its regular-season opener on November 7th at 6:00pm.For news and updates throughout the offseason and ahead of the Governors’ inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference, follow the women’s basketball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com

Preseason Player of the Year: Tishara Morehouse, Florida Gulf Coast

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Skyler Gill, North Alabama

*Tishara Morehouse, G, Florida Gulf Coast

*Mya Berkman, C, Liberty

*Skyler Gill, G, Liberty

Yamia Johnson, G, Austin Peay

Ajah Wayne, G, Austin Peay

Alice Recanti, G, Eastern Kentucky

Imari Martin, G, Jacksonville State

NeKiyah Thompson, G, Jacksonville State

Amani Johnson, G, Kennesaw State

Dee Brown, G, Liberty

* – denotes unanimous selection