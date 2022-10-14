Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis drops final four matches at Ohio Valley Regionals

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis wrapped up its final day at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, Friday, at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex.

The Governors dropped their four qualifying consolation rounds of singles to conclude their stay at the event.

After splitting his first set against Bellarmine’s Matthew Nice, Aeneas Schaub dropped a narrow 13-11 third set, while Giovanni Becchis, Sota Minami, and Tom Bolton all fell in their respective matches.

The Governors conclude their fall season at the UTC – Steve Baras Invitational, October 28th-30th, at the UTC Tennis Complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Day Two Results

Singles – Qualifying Consolation Round of 64

Maksim Bogdanovich (LIP) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 6-3, 6-4

Matthew Nice (BEL) def. Aeneas Schaub (APSU), 6-2, 1-6, 13-11

Taj Hibbert (TSU) def. Sota Minami (APSU), 6-3, 6-2

Danilo Kovacevic (BSU) def. Tom Bolton (APSU), 6-4, 6-4