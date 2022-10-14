64.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 14, 2022
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Tennis drops final four matches at Ohio...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis drops final four matches at Ohio Valley Regionals

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis concludes stay at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis concludes stay at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisLouisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis wrapped up its final day at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, Friday, at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex.

The Governors dropped their four qualifying consolation rounds of singles to conclude their stay at the event.

After splitting his first set against Bellarmine’s Matthew Nice, Aeneas Schaub dropped a narrow 13-11 third set, while Giovanni Becchis, Sota Minami, and Tom Bolton all fell in their respective matches.

The Governors conclude their fall season at the UTC – Steve Baras Invitational, October 28th-30th, at the UTC Tennis Complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee.


Day Two Results

Singles – Qualifying Consolation Round of 64

Maksim Bogdanovich (LIP) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 6-3, 6-4

Matthew Nice (BEL) def. Aeneas Schaub (APSU), 6-2, 1-6, 13-11

Taj Hibbert (TSU) def. Sota Minami (APSU), 6-3, 6-2

Danilo Kovacevic (BSU) def. Tom Bolton (APSU), 6-4, 6-4

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Volleyball falls at the Dunn Center to Lipscomb in Five Sets
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online