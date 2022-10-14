Austin Peay State University Volleyball falls at the Dunn Center to Lipscomb in Five Sets

Clarksville, TN – Forty-eight hours after the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team squared off against Lipscomb in a five-set match, it went the distance again. The Govs dropped a five-set decision (18-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-23, 10-15) to the Bisons, Friday, at the Dunn Center.

Friday’s match didn’t have the back-and-forth thrills of Wednesday’s match in Nashville. The week’s first match required 23 lead changes and 42 ties to determine the victory. Friday’s outing had little of that excitement with only six ties and 14 lead changes – the bulk of that action coming in the fourth set.

Austin Peay (9-10, 2-6 ASUN) won that nail biter fourth set. The APSU Govs held a five-point lead at 20-15 only to see Lipscomb score six of the following seven points to close within one point, 21-20, and force a APSU timeout.



The Govs won the point following the timeout but the Bisons won the next two and tied the set at 22-22. The teams traded points before Elizabeth Wheat and Maggie Keenan scored back-to-back kills to claim the set and force a fifth frame.



Austin Peay State University used that late momentum to open the fifth set with a 4-1 run. But Lipscomb (9-10, 6-2 ASUN) turned the tide with an 11-5 run that included a pair of 3-0 runs.



The second of those 3-0 runs gave Lipscomb the lead for good, 9-7. The APSU Govs could not put together back-to-back points the rest of the way and the Bisons would escape with the five-set win.



For the second-straight match Mikayla Powell led the Govs with 15 kills.

And for the second-straight match, Jaida Clark followed her with 14 kills while adding four blocks.

Tegan Seyring added 12 kills while Erin Eisenhart posted 33 digs in the match.



Courtney Jones paced Lipscomb with 15 kills and a .438 attack percentage. Three other Bisons hitters posted 12 kills each.

Next up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team continues its three-match homestand with a Friday 6:00pm match against North Alabama.