Austin Peay State University’s McLean Fahnestock awarded a 2022 Current Art Fund Grant

Clarksville, TN – McLean Fahnestock, Austin Peay State University associate professor of art, was one of only nine Tennessee artists recently awarded a 2022 Current Art Fund Grant. Fahnestock works in digital and immersive media.

She will embark on a project that will use augmented reality to tell the story of four of the towns relocated during the construction of the TVA dams.

The nine $7,500 grants were awarded to Brittney Boyd Bullock (Memphis), Fahnestock (Nashville), Jessica Ingram (Nashville), Lawrence Matthews (Memphis), Vanessa Mayoraz (Johnson City), Lester Merriweather (Memphis), Raymond Padrón (Chattanooga), Sisavanh Phouthavong Houghton (Murfreesboro), and Andrew Scott Ross (Johnson City).



Grantees were selected by this year’s jury panelists: James McAnally (Executive + Artistic Director of Counterpublic, St. Louis, MO), Althea Murphy-Price (Artist + Professor of Printmaking, University of Tennessee, Knoxville), Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi (Artist, Johannesburg, South Africa), and Elliot Perry (Art Collector, Memphis).

About The Current Art Fund

The Current Art Fund granting program is organized and administered by Tri-Star Arts as a partner in the Regional Regranting Program of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

The Current Art Fund seeks to support visual artists and artist collectives in creating independent, non-traditional, public-facing projects that contribute to the rich dialogue within contemporary visual art scenes across the state of Tennessee.

The fund annually disburses grants totaling $60,000 to Tennessee-based artists 21 years of age and older in support of project expenses. Grantees were selected by a 4-person jury panel composed of internationally recognized artists, collectors, and arts professionals.

The Current Art Fund program tangibly illustrates the Tri-Star Arts mission of cultivating and spotlighting contemporary visual art in Tennessee, championing innovation within our local art communities, and supporting artists across the state. BIPOC and AAPI applicants are strongly encouraged to apply.

About Tri-Star Arts

Tri-Star Arts serves Tennessee by cultivating and spotlighting the contemporary visual art scenes in each region while fostering a unified state-wide art scene. Tri-Star Arts programs promote art dialogue between the different cities in the state, and between the state and the nation.

Tri-Star Arts initiatives include a gallery space and artist studios at the historic Candoro Marble Building, annual Current Art Fund project grants, the forthcoming 2023 Tennessee Triennial, statewide collaborative projects, and the LocateArts.org web resource.