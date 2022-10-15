64.1 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 15, 2022
HomeSportsAPSU Football steam rolls over Murray State, 52-17
Sports

APSU Football steam rolls over Murray State, 52-17

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Governors Football storms past the Murray State Racers Saturday at Fortera Stadium. (Carder Henry, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Governors Football storms past the Murray State Racers Saturday at Fortera Stadium. (Carder Henry, APSU Sports Information)

APSU FootballClarksville, TNJames Burns and Drae McCray each had 100-plus receiving yards and a touchdown as No. 24 Austin Peay State University’s football team powered past Murray State, 52-17, in nonconference action Saturday at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay (5-2) scored on three of its first four drives and opened up a 35-17 halftime lead. The Govs’ 21-point first quarter was highlighted by big plays from Burns and C.J. Evans.

Mike DiLiello connected with Burns for a 78-yard passing touchdown to put the Govs ahead 14-3. On the next APSU drive, Evans broke through for a 62-yard rushing touchdown and the Govs were up 23.
 
Murray State (0-7) forced a pair of turnovers after Austin Peay State University’s opening onslaught and converted both into touchdowns. After a fumble deep in Austin Peay territory, Murray State needed just one play to score with Jayden Stinson finding LaMartez Brooks for a 23-yard touchdown. The Racers then intercepted a pass in Austin Peay territory and, seven plays later, Lucas Maue scored, trimming the deficit to 28-17.
 
2022 APSU Football - Mike DiLiello. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)But those were the last points the Racers would score as the Governors defense did not allow a point over the final 36:50 of the game. After Murray State amassed 151 offensive yards in the first half, they were held to 68 second-half yards, and finished the game with 219 offensive yards.
 
Austin Peay State University padded its lead with a touchdown on its opening drive of the second half. Evans capped the opening seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown run. Maddux Trujillo added a 24-yard field goal, extending the APSU Govs lead to 45-17 after three quarters of action. Austin Peay State University closed the scoring with McCray’s second touchdown receptions – a 72-yard burner down the Austin Peay sideline that also was Austin Peay’s third play of 60-plus yards.
 
2022 APSU Football - Drae McCray. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)McCray finished the day with 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five receptions, 121 yards coming after the catch. Burns chipped in 116 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions. They provided the bulk of DiLiello’s 309-yard, three-touchdown passing performance.
 
DiLiello also ran for a touchdown in the first half and finished with 48 rushing yards. Evans had two touchdown carries as part of his seven-carry, 89-yard outing.
 
Kam Thomas highlighted APSU’s special-teams effort with a 94-yard kick return for a touchdown in the first half and he finished with 110 kick-return yards – the Govs’ third 100-yard all-purpose runner.



 
Defensively, Antoine Williams led APSU with nine tackles, including four tackles for a loss and a sack. Darryl Rogan also had 10 tackles and Chukwuemeka Manning added 1.5 tackles for loss.
 
Murray State’s LaMartez Brooks had eight receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Stinson completed 20 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team takes its second off week of the 2022 season before beginning its final four-game stretch. The Govs close their regular-season home slate with a Saturday, October 29th ASUN Conference outing against Jacksonville State.  The game begins at 3:00pm

SCORING SUMMARY

APSU 7, MSU 0 – After the Austin Peay State University defense forced a three-and-out, the offense took over on its own 26-yard line. Mike Diliello completed an 18-yard pass to James Burns, Jevon Jackson had a 14-yard rush, and Murray State assisted the cause with a pass interference and roughing the passer penalty to move the ball to the Murray State 14-yard line. McCray completed the drive with a 14-yard touchdown catch, giving the APSU Govs the game’s first score.

APSU 7, MSU 3 – After the teams traded punts, Murray State found itself set up at midfield. The Racers used a 22-yard pass by Jayden Stinson to DeQuan Dallas to get to the Governors’ 25-yard line but could not get inside the 20-yard line. Murray State settled for a 40-yard Aaron Baum field goal to get on the scoreboard.


APSU 14, MSU 3 – APSU’s response required just two plays. After a six-yard DiLiello completion to James Burns, DiLiello found Burns again behind the Racers’ defense along the Austin Peay sideline. Burns sprinted for a 78-yard touchdown run to extend the lead.

APSU 21, MSU 3 – Austin Peay State University’s defense put up a three-and-out on the next Murray State possession. The Govs’ offense opened with three short passes, getting to its own 38-yard line. DiLiello handed off to Evans who burst through the center of the line and dashed past the Racers’ defense for a 62-yard touchdown.

APSU 21, MSU 10 – An Austin Peay State University turnover put Murray State’s on the field deep in Governors’ territory. MSU capitalized on the miscue, with Jayden Stinson completing a pass to LaMartez Brooks for a 23-yard touchdown.

APSU 28, MSU 10 – APSU’s Wefense joined the scoresheet on the ensuing kickoff. Kam Thomas fielded a kickoff at the 6-yard line and powered down the field for a 94-yard kick return touchdown.

APSU 28, MSU 17 – Austin Peay State University’s second turnover of the day led to another Murray State scoring drive. The Racers picked off a pass at the APSU 35-yard line. The ensuing drive needed seven plays to cover those 35 yards with Lucas Maue powering in from one yard out to score the touchdown.

APSU 35, MSU 17 – Again, APSU’s offense did not allow the Murray State score to go unanswered. DieLiello led Austin Peay State University on an 11-play, 81-yard drive. DiLiello completed a 44-yard pass to Drae McCray to covert a 3rd-and-10 on the Governors’ 19-yard line. Then, on 4th-and-8 on the Murray State 35, he found McCray again for a 28-yard completion. After an offsides penalty helped keep the drive alive, DiLiello wound his way through the Racers’ defense for a four-yard touchdown run.


APSU 42, MSU 17 – Austin Peay State University wasted no time imposing its will on the second half’s opening drive. After opening the drive with Evans’ 10-yard run, DiLiello burst through a gap in the defense and rumbled down the Austin Peay State University sideline for a 37-yard gain. Four plays later, Evans found his way through the Racers defense for a 16-yard touchdown.

APSU 45, MSU 17 – Another three-and-out by the defense was followed by a 13-play, 56-yard drive by the Govs. Austin Peay State University’s methodical drive did not include a play longer than 10 yards. A pass interference penalty in the end zone negated an interception and kept the drive alive. However, a false start pushed the APSU Govs back and they were unable to find the end zone. Maddux Trujillo connected on a 24-yard field goal to keep the drive a productive one.

APSU 52, MSU 17 – One play, another Governors’ touchdown. DiLiello found McCray on a screen pass and McCray blew by the Racers defense for a 72-yard touchdown play for his second touchdown of the day.

Previous articleTennessee Department of Agriculture Partnership Will Support Farmers, Expand Access to Local, Nutritious Foods
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online